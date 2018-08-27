Tributes paid to IFA stalwart Richie Flynn

IFA President Joe Healy has led tributes to Richie Flynn who passed away suddenly last Friday.

Richie worked in IFA for 27 years, joining in 1991 when he took up a role in our Press Office. In 1996, he moved to our aquaculture section, where he represented fish farmers around the coast for the last 22 years.

It began with salmon farming and the Irish Shellfish Association was added to IFA membership in the 1990s. Richie was the first President of the EU Aquaculture Advisory Council, which was established in 2016.

He was a former board member of the Marine Institute; he chaired the EU Advisory Committee on aquaculture from 2001 to 2011 and he was President of the European Shellfish Federation from 2012 to 2016. Jan Feenstra, who worked closely with Richie as Chairman of the Irish Salmon Growers’ Association, said he would always remember him for his loyalty and his fearless work in promoting fish farming.