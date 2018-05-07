Farm Ireland
Tributes paid to father of three who died while helping build shed

Claire McNeilly

Tributes have been paid ahead of the funeral today of a young father-of-three who died in a farming accident on Friday.

Toirdealbhach Larkin (22), from Bessbrook, south Armagh, was helping to build a shed on a farm near the Kinallen Road area of Katesbridge when tragedy struck.

He is understood to have been shuttering the wall when a slab fell on him prior to his sudden death at around 10.30am.

Sources have said that he was working alone at the time of the incident.

His father, Mickey Larkin, a Sinn Fein councillor for the Slieve Gullion area of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and the Larkin family were yesterday being comforted by close family members and friends.

Aidan Rice, Chairman of Dromintee GAC, said he wanted to offer his sincere condolences to Mickey, whom he described as a loyal club supporter, and the entire Larkin family circle.

"Mickey is always very supportive of club events and works hard in his councillor role in the local area," said Mr Rice.

"The committee and members of Dromintee GAC were very saddened to hear of the death of Toirdealbhach, especially in such tragic circumstances.

"Our condolences to Mickey and the Larkin family".

Newry & Armagh Sinn Fein MLA Megan Fearon said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the tragic death of Toirdealbhach.

"The thoughts and prayers of all are with Toirdealbhach's family as they come to terms with the news of his tragic death and I extend my condolences to them on behalf of myself and Sinn Fein."

Terry Hearty, his Slieve Gullion council colleague, said: "It was a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mickey and his family at this difficult time. My condolences to them."

SDLP councillor for Banbridge Seamus Doyle, who lives close to where the incident occurred, said it was a terrible time for Mr Larkin's family and friends.

He said: "It is very sad that such a young person, with a family as well, has died. I offer my condolences to his family."

His remains will leave his mother's residence on Dominic Street at 12.15 today for 12.30 Requiem mass in St Catherine's Chapel, with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mr Larkin is survived by his father and mother Sandra McCartney, grandmother, partner Aoife and children Scarlett, Lily-mae and Thomas, as well as his brothers and sisters, Tanya, Peter, Charlene, Caoilfhionn, Tiarnan, Lochlainn, Seadanta, Conor, Shea, Lyndon, Oisin, Ruairi, Conall and Cillian and the extended family circle.


