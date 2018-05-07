Tributes have been paid ahead of the funeral today of a young father-of-three who died in a farming accident on Friday.

Tributes paid to father of three who died while helping build shed

Toirdealbhach Larkin (22), from Bessbrook, south Armagh, was helping to build a shed on a farm near the Kinallen Road area of Katesbridge when tragedy struck.

He is understood to have been shuttering the wall when a slab fell on him prior to his sudden death at around 10.30am. Sources have said that he was working alone at the time of the incident.

His father, Mickey Larkin, a Sinn Fein councillor for the Slieve Gullion area of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and the Larkin family were yesterday being comforted by close family members and friends. Aidan Rice, Chairman of Dromintee GAC, said he wanted to offer his sincere condolences to Mickey, whom he described as a loyal club supporter, and the entire Larkin family circle.