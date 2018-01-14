Tributes paid to farmer (68) who died in tractor collision

A farmer killed in a road crash in his tractor had bought the machine to help raise tens of thousands of euro for charity.

A farmer killed in a road crash in his tractor had bought the machine to help raise tens of thousands of euro for charity.

Willie Wilson bought and refurbished the Massey Ferguson 135 tractor to go on tractor runs across his native Co Donegal.

There has been an outpouring of grief for the popular 68-year-old who was well-known in the area for his help with charitable causes. Members of his local 'Tractor Run' paid tribute to Willie after he died instantly in a collision with a car at 6.30am last Friday on the main Letterkenny to Lifford Road.

A Garda investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and they have appealed for witnesses on what is a very busy road and who may have seen the deceased man in his tractor before the crash to come forward. The Mayor of Donegal, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, said the accident was again a reminder of how dangerous our roads can be.