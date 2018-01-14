Farm Ireland
Tributes paid to farmer (68) who died in tractor collision

Willie Wilson bought and refurbished the Massey Ferguson 135 tractor. Stock image.
FarmIreland Team

A farmer killed in a road crash in his tractor had bought the machine to help raise tens of thousands of euro for charity.

Willie Wilson bought and refurbished the Massey Ferguson 135 tractor to go on tractor runs across his native Co Donegal.

There has been an outpouring of grief for the popular 68-year-old who was well-known in the area for his help with charitable causes.

Members of his local 'Tractor Run' paid tribute to Willie after he died instantly in a collision with a car at 6.30am last Friday on the main Letterkenny to Lifford Road.

A Garda investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and they have appealed for witnesses on what is a very busy road and who may have seen the deceased man in his tractor before the crash to come forward.

The Mayor of Donegal, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, said the accident was again a reminder of how dangerous our roads can be.

"Every time we go out on the roads we take our life in our hands.

"While we do not know the circumstances of this tragedy, I would appeal to people to slow down and to drive carefully at all times," he said.

Donegal County Council has set up the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and appointed a road safety officer in a bid to improve safety on the county's roads.

Last year a total of six people lost their lives on Donegal's roads compared with ten the previous year, 2016.

This is the first road fatality in Co Donegal this year.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Sunday Independent

