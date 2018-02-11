Tributes paid to cycling legend who was killed in farm accident

Mr Howard was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Friday afternoon and later pronounced dead.

He was remembered as a "legend of Irish cycling" and was the driving force behind Stamullen Road Club in Co Meath for decades.

Cycling Ireland said it was incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Gabriel Howard this evening. "‘Gaybo’ has been at the heart of Irish cycling, and was one of the sports hardest working and most dedicated volunteers. Cycling Ireland wish to offer Kay Howard and all his family, friends and clubmates our deepest sympathies. He leaves a big hole in Irish cycling."