Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 11 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tributes paid to cycling legend who was killed in farm accident

Gay Howard
Gay Howard
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tributes have been paid to a farmer who was killed in a farm accident in Co Meath.

Popular cyclist Gay Howard (70s) died in an accident on a potato farm near Stamullen on Friday.

It's understood that he was struck by a teleporter.

Mr Howard was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Friday afternoon and later pronounced dead.

He was remembered as a "legend of Irish cycling" and was the driving force behind Stamullen Road Club in Co Meath for decades.

Cycling Ireland said it was incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Gabriel Howard this evening. "‘Gaybo’ has been at the heart of Irish cycling, and was one of the sports hardest working and most dedicated volunteers. Cycling Ireland wish to offer Kay Howard and all his family, friends and clubmates our deepest sympathies. He leaves a big hole in Irish cycling."

The HSA is launching a two-week blitz of farm inspections from next week, with 400 planned farm visits to take place.

From Monday, inspectors will focus in on safe handling of livestock as a key part of their campaign.

Martin O’Halloran, chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), said that planning work with safety in mind is particularly important at this busy time of year.

“During what is now a more concentrated calving period, fatigue and increased stress levels are almost inevitable,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
(stock photo)

Farmer entitled to 120 acres belonging to man who turned out to be his...
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
Stock picture

Department needs to finance EID cattle tagging costs - ICMSA


Top Stories

1,000 farms a day are being lost in the European Union. Photo: Reuters

Opinion: Are we about to experience another flight from the land?
George Kelly with Amy O'Dea, Rathmore, Martin Sheehan, Castlemaine and Gerry Smith, John of God Centre pictured at Beaufort Killarney as part of the Kerry Social Farming project. Photo: Don MacMonagle

'We are all on this journey together' - people with special needs gaining...
Ronan Gallagher from Sligo achieved the top prices at Carrick-on-Shannon Mart for this ewe, sired by the prolific Shannagh Won-O-Won

Eight pedigree Texel in-lamb ewes sell for almost 20,000gns
Images: Joseph Coogan

GALLERY: Opportunity for 10-year lease of big Laois dairy unit with housing for...
Farmhand’s Amazone Stockman range is their most popular seller in Ireland

A good spread - Our machinery expert looks at the latest in affordable...
Plate metre analysis indicates that Michael Duffy has reasonable grass covers on his fields

Donegal sheep farmer's flock is proving highly prolific despite the poor...

EU-Mercosur trade talks close with key gaps remaining