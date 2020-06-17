Tresspassers butcher second lamb in Wicklow

THE public has been warned to only purchase meat from trusted sources after two lambs were killed and butchered on a Newcastle farm by trespassers.

Both lambs had recently received medication which makes their meat unsafe for public consumption.

On the night of Monday, June 7, the grizzly remains of a lamb were discovered in the field it was grazing in, belonging to Debbie and David Johnston. Its skin and head were all that was left behind after the animal was killed and butchered.

The Johnston's rear close to 500 sheep and this is the second such incident to occur in a matter of weeks. Another member of the Johnston's flock was found butchered on May 2.

Gardaí are appealing for information and asking people living in rural parts of the county to remain vigilant, particularly at night.

Gardaí also believe the way the most recent animal was butchered would indicate that someone with a level of expertise must have been involved.

Members of the public are requested not to purchase any meat on the black market and to stick to reliable sources.

A Garda spokesperson warned: 'There is also a public health aspect to this as the animals had been recently treated with medication that renders the meat unsuitable for human consumption until it dissipates. Please only purchase lamb from trusted sources in the area.'

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in the strictest confidence.

