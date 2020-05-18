Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Transport issues rule hundreds out of fruit and veg picking jobs

Field of plenty: A local worker wears a protective face mask to pick red and green Lollo lettuce from a field in Girona, Spain. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Field of plenty: A local worker wears a protective face mask to pick red and green Lollo lettuce from a field in Girona, Spain. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Field of plenty: A local worker wears a protective face mask to pick red and green Lollo lettuce from a field in Girona, Spain. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Field of plenty: A local worker wears a protective face mask to pick red and green Lollo lettuce from a field in Girona, Spain. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Transport issues ruled out almost half of the jobseekers who applied to pick fruit and vegetables in a recent Government recruitment drive.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection confirmed to the Farming Independent that a lack of transport meant only 453 of the more than 850 people who applied have been referred to 34 potential employers.

"Since the campaign started three weeks ago, more than 850 jobseekers expressed an interest in the roles and, while many are enthusiastic about working and willing to take on the challenge of a new career, they experienced a number of barriers," said the Department.