Trainee mechanic who died in farm accident named

The trainee mechanic from Garrison died after an incident involving a tractor on a farm in the Boho Road area of Enniskillen.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was received at 2.39pm on Tuesday and that the Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances around Mr Graham's death.

Emergency treatment was given to Mr Graham but medics were unable to save the young man's life and he died at the scene.

The spokesman said: "One Rapid Response Paramedic and two Emergency Ambulance crews were dispatched to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.