Trainee mechanic who died in farm accident named

An 18-year-old man who died in a tractor accident in Co Fermanagh has been named as Neil Graham.

The trainee mechanic from Garrison died after an incident involving a tractor on a farm in the Boho Road area of Enniskillen.

The Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances around Mr Graham's death.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was received at 2.39pm on Tuesday and that the Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Emergency treatment was given to Mr Graham but medics were unable to save the young man's life and he died at the scene.

The spokesman said: "One Rapid Response Paramedic and two Emergency Ambulance crews were dispatched to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts the patient died at the scene."

South Tyrone MP Tom Elliott told the Belfast Telegraph that the incident happened inside a garage on the farm.

"They are very well respected family, well known and they would be good community people," he said.

"They get on very well with their friends and neighbours and indeed anybody that knows them.

"I don't honestly know what to say at this time. It is unthinkable that this would come to your door. He was an 18-year-old with a large part of his life in front of him. He was a very bubbly young man and very outgoing, he made friends easy."

DUP leader and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster expressed her condolences .

“This is immensely sad news for the Garrison community. This was a well known, young man with his life in front of him who had died in very tragic circumstances," Mrs Foster said.

"Our thoughts turn to Neil’s family who are mourning the loss of their son. They will feel the pain of his loss most acutely and they are very much in our prayers in the days and weeks ahead. Garrison is a close knit area and I have no doubt the community will give help and support to the family as they grieve Neil’s loss.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said the entire community were saddened to learn of the tragic death of Mr Graham.

She said: "The family of the man are a very well respected and community orientated family, not only in the Garrison area, but far beyond. The tragic loss of a young life like this is unbearable to contemplate. The pain that the family must be going through is totally unknown to most of us.

"This young man had a great and bright future ahead of him, which has been cut short in heart-breaking circumstances.

"My heart goes out to his parents, and the entire family circle at this terrible time."

Funeral arrangements are being made by Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison with details to be announced later.


Online Editors

