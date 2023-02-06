Farming

Farming

Trails of skin test and cattle for bovine TB reach new phase

A vet gives TB shots to cattle Expand
&quot;There's been widespread confusion among farmers since the Department sent out letters about the new TB testing regulations,&quot; said Ray Doyle of ICOS Expand

Helen William

Trials of a cattle vaccine and a skin test for bovine tuberculosis which could end the slaughter of thousands of animals in trying to tackle the disease have moved a step forward.

It is hoped that the combination of a CattleBCG vaccine and a skin test called Diva, which stands for detecting infected among vaccinated animals, could be used in the next few years and help to save tens of thousands of cattle.

