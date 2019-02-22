Trade wars - dairy next in the Brexit firing line

Fears are mounting that Ireland's lucrative cross-Border dairy trade is next in the firing line under a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Fears are mounting that Ireland's lucrative cross-Border dairy trade is next in the firing line under a no-deal Brexit scenario.

The multi-billion-euro agri-industry has warned the "stakes are very high" in the case of a hard Brexit, with potential tariffs or quotas.

The Irish beef industry is facing a massive threat as it emerged the British plan to use quotas to allow in cheaper meat from Brazil without tariffs. But the dairy sector estimates that for just cheddar alone, the tariff threat is about €155m, and about €400m on overall exports to the UK. It comes as the Government pledged to support the agri-food sector and beef processors while farmers fear low-price sellers such as Brazil or New Zealand will move into the vital UK market.

Conor Mulvihill, from Dairy Industry Ireland, warned: "With less than 900 hours remaining to the proposed Brexit day, it is vital a resolution is reached and a strong backstop protecting dairy trade and regulations on the island of Ireland is maintained." The Department of Agriculture has estimated the cost of potential tariffs for the sector as a whole is €1.7bn, based on Irish agri-food exports to the UK of €4.8bn in 2016.