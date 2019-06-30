Trade pact will prove tricky for Varadkar in Brussels and at home

A storm is brewing for the Taoiseach that may test Europe's goodwill

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Jody Corcoran

Jody Corcoran

Big Phil does not sound totally convinced. The agreement, he admits, "presents some challenges" to Irish farmers, but the European Commission will be "available to help" farmers meet those challenges.

The agreement, 20 years in the making, between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, comprising Argentina, Brazil Paraguay and Uruguay, has given rise to fears that South American ranchers will now swamp Europe with their beef. Phil Hogan, the EU Agriculture Commissioner, has attempted to dismiss those concerns: "There is no risk that any product will flood the EU market and thereby threaten the livelihood of EU farmers," he says.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

He talks about the agreement being a "fair and balanced deal" with "carefully managed quotas" built in.

But still, signed off months before a possible crash-out Brexit, it is little wonder Irish farmers, and environmentalists everywhere, are up in arms. It will take a lot of air miles to fly thousands of tonnes of Argentinian beef to Bonn every year, let alone to produce such product in the first place.

The Irish Farmers' Association characterises the agreement as a "backroom deal with big business" that allows German manufacturers such as Mercedes and BMW get their cars into South America.

In short, according to the IFA, the agreement is "disgraceful and feeble" and a sell-out of a large part of Ireland's valuable beef market to Latin American ranchers and factory farm units.

Three years ago, when the EU negotiated a similar such agreement, this time with Canada, Belgium vetoed the deal.

In Belgium's federal state, regional governments have a say in approving international agreements.

That proposed deal, known as CETA, included duty-free access for European beef and sheep meat to Canada in exchange for allowing a quota of 50,000t of Canadian beef and 75,000t of pork into the EU.

But then Belgian prime minister Charles Michel could not square the deal with the French-speaking Walloon parliament back home, in the process throwing European trade policy into disarray and raising serious doubts about the EU's ability to strike future trade deals.

So, with farmers here now up in arms, what will the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed do - and what can Leo Varadkar do?

Already, Fianna Fail sources say: "After getting competitive in Dublin again, this'll give us a shot at taking on Fine Gael in some of their well-off rural heartlands too."

That's by-the-by. The real question is whether Mr Varadkar has become so invested in Brexit, and the backstop that he has used up all of his political capital in Europe.

In other words, he is unable to pull a Charles Michel, Walloons or no Walloons, on his back.

Not only that, he has doubled downed, eschewing lesser heard arguments for pragmatism and compromise on the backstop.

And all the while, Irish farmers are sitting like lobsters in the pot, boiling water rising from the bottom.

Is nobody going to shout stop?

Sunday Independent





More in News

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Farm feed costs surged €500m in fodder crisis
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Farm feed costs surged €500m in fodder crisis
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed

'Catastrophic' agreement a huge threat to Irish farmers
BUSINESS DRIVE: A Brazilian farmer leads a herd of cattle which could soon be butchered and on sale in Europe

Farmers have beef with EU
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Calls for Ireland to reject Mercosur deal struck by EU
ICSA President Edmond Phelan

€100m beef fund must be distributed, but with 200 head of cattle limit - ICSA...

Proposal for 30-day pre-movement testing for TB will impact marts 'severely'


Top Stories

Dark clouds: Agriculture emissions account for a third of the national total. Photo by Roger Jones

Climate actions will need to speak a lot louder than words
A farmer watches as grain is harvested. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Heatwave seen trimming, not slashing EU grain harvest
Operation Transformation: John Heney says old pasture land still has much to offer the beef farmer, citing the example of this bullock who emerged from the slatted shed in poor condition but has thrived since going to grass on March 22.

John Heney: 'Brave face' approach has aided continuing decline in beef...
Green shoots: Norman Kenny, farm manager Colm Warren and Deirdre O’Sullivan at Nurney Farm in Co Kildare

Innovations mark Kildare farm out as one of Ireland's most progressive...
Killer app:The weed-killing robot sprayer developed by Swarm Technologies in Australia

First generation of farm robots are delivering game-changing results
The new facility at North Wyke farm will help test out sustainable farming systems (Duo Digital/Rothamsted Research/PA)

High tech ‘sheep shed’ to monitor impacts of livestock
Stock Image

Margin squeeze: How farmers were battered by weather, soaring input costs...