Tractor raffle farce as two winners announced in draw broadcast live on Facebook

John Toner

A PAIR of competition organisers who raffled a tractor on social media were left red-faced after bungling the draw in spectacular fashion.

Barry Conlon and Owen Patrick Mullan, both from Armagh, run the Agri Competitions page on Facebook and attempted to raffle a Fiat 100-90 tractor, worth up to £18,000, on the social media platform on June 26.

During a farcical live-stream the pair used a laptop and an iPad to conduct a prize-draw as eager punters watched on, only for two winning numbers to be announced.