Tractor protest to hit Dublin streets

Up to 1,000 farmers are expected to descend on Dublin tomorrow in their tractors to protest about the demise of agriculture.

Up to 1,000 farmers are expected to descend on Dublin tomorrow in their tractors to protest about the demise of agriculture.

The protest, which is being organised by a group of independent farmers, will see farmers drive their tractors into Merrion Square and on to Lenister House for 1pm on Tuesday.

The march and tractorcade will travel along a designated route planned in conjunction with Dublin Garda and traffic management.

At Leinster House a number of Independent TDS and political parties will carry a submission into Dail Eireann on behalf of every individual farmer.

A spokesperson for the group said its mission is to highlight the plight of rural Ireland and to ensure that no illusions can be cast about how the demise of agriculture directly and adversely affects communities throughout Ireland.

"The annihilation of the family farm sends destructive tremors through all other agricultural businesses and sectors which rural villages and towns are based upon.

"We need guarantees now that sustain family farming and the economic existence of people outside of Dublin. We are holding this protest so that the government can acknowledge the crisis that is facing so many of its citizens and actively plan to combat these issues."

The aim of the group, it says, is not to set up another farm organisation but to encourage all farm organisations to work for these objectives:

The price paid for agricultural products, I.E: Meat, milk and grain, must be sufficient to allow family farms to make a living from farming.

The Beef Task Force needs to formally begin discussions and the injunctions that are preventing it meeting need to be lifted immediately.

Carbon Tax is crippling so many businesses secondary to agriculture but primary to rural Ireland. I.E Contractors and Hauliers. We need recognition that the carbon tax collected should be reallocated and spent to help reduce emissions rather than constant and long-term penalisation.









Online Editors