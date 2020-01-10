Tractor protest group plan 'massive demonstration' next week

FAIRNESS: Farmers protest in the centre of Dublin
Ciaran Moran

The group of farmers who held tractor protests in Dublin prior to Christmas are planning what they describe as a 'massive demonstration in the capital next week.

The previous protests caused huge disruption in the city with a significant number of streets closed to accommodate the tractors.

The group has now confirmed that it intends to return to the streets of Dublin next week on the 15/16th of January with what it calls a 'massive demonstration'.

In a statement, the group said they said the main issue was the price of beef.

"After yesterday's Beef Taskforce meeting it has become clear that the taskforce is fast becoming a talking shop designed to pacify farmers concerns without any intention from the government or the meat industry to solve this impasse.

"We are asking all farmers and rural people to join us in Dublin on the 15/16 to stand up for both rural Ireland and the agricultural industry as the very fabric of rural Ireland is at stake," the group said.

To date, traditional farm organisations have not supported the demonstrations.

It comes as Agriculture Minister Michael Creed warned farmers that blocking city traffic with tractor protests only alienates urban-dwellers who they really need as allies.

He said 2019 was in many ways the year of the “pop-up farmer union” with some of them resorting to disrupting Dublin traffic to draw attention to their cause.

“At a time when we need friends, and we need to influence people in all the debates – not least on how to meet our obligations in the fight against climate change – that kind of activity is counterproductive,” Mr Creed said.

