Tractor passenger who died after crash named

A man who died after a tractor he was travelling in left the road in County Down has been named as Philip Capper from Moira.

Mr Capper, who was in his late 20s, was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor that is believed to have left the Back Road in Drumbo shortly after 9.15pm on Friday.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley told the Belfast Telegraph he has known Mr Capper since he was six-years-old. "It was absolute desperate," he said. "No one wants to get that call to hear a friend has been killed in a road traffic accident. Philip was an absolute character to everyone that knew him. He loved farming life and was such a big character in his own right.

"It is gutting for everyone - I know his family very well, I have known them all my life, and they had another cousin that was killed on the roads eight months ago. "This is the second member of the family killed on the roads in the last eight months.