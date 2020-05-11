Tractor drivers urged to reduce speed as lockdown sees roads much busier with pedestrians

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are being reminded that they are subject to all road traffic legislation.

Drivers of farming machinery and vulnerable road users are being urged to share the road safely as roads are much busier with pedestrians and cyclists because of Covid19 restrictions

With silage cutting season underway, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) want farming contractors to cut back on their speed

IFA President Tim Cullinan said “it’s going to be a busy time on farms in the coming weeks as farming contractors begin bringing in the silage around the country.

"Normally at this time of the year both the IFA and the RSA appeal for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other agricultural machinery exiting from fields and farmyards, and while traffic volumes have reduced, this advice still stands.

"However, we are making a special appeal this year in light of the current situation to ask that anyone driving farm machinery, especially on rural roads, to cut back on their speed and understand that around every corner could be a neighbouring family or friend out for a walk, jog or a cycle within 5km of their home.

"We should all expect the unexpected – we have learned already this year, whether on the farm or on the road there is no place for complacency," he said.

The Chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm & Rural Affairs Committee has said that the large increase in walkers - particularly on rural roads - means that everyone is going to have to be extra careful as the silage season moves into full swing from this week.

Denis Drennan said that rural roads will see a massive increase in heavy traffic over the next four weeks as farmers cut, bale and bring in silage and he noted that the large numbers of people using rural roads for walking exercise might be taken unawares of this large increase in tractor and trailer volumes.

Mr Drennan asked farmers and contractors engaged in silage work to be extra careful this year in view of this new cohort of people cycling or walking on rural roads. He also asked both cyclists and walkers to exercise extra caution and perhaps dispense with headphones where it was obvious that farm-related traffic was particularly heavy and there was a need to be aware of what was around them.

Michael Rowland, Director Road Safety Research & Driver Education, RSA, said reminded every road user not to be distracted by wearing earphones while out walking or cycling and urge drivers not to use a mobile phone while driving tractors.

"Such distractions can prevent those out walking from hearing danger approaching or prevent drivers from noticing the family out walking or cycling around that corner,” he said.

Pedestrians are also being reminded of the Rules of the Road. This includes using a footpath where one is provided. Where there is no footpath you must walk as near as possible to the right-hand side of the road facing oncoming traffic. Pedestrians should ensure they are visible to other users, cyclists and vehicles, especially when walking in the early morning and late evening. They are also being advised to always assume that they will encounter traffic on the road regardless of the current restrictions on travel.

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are being reminded that they are subject to all road traffic legislation. They are required to carry the appropriate licence and farm vehicles are required to be taxed, insured and must be roadworthy, including fully operational lights front and rear.

Online Editors