Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge

A judge has said a Co Tyrone man "must live with the consequences and memories" of a traffic collision in which his father was killed.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC made the comment at Dungannon Crown Court last week as he sentenced Paul Alexander Brady (47) of Minterburn Road, Caledon, for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He had admitted the offences and had already been cleared of involvement in causing his father Phelim's death. Mr Brady Snr had been standing on the draw-bar between a tractor and trailer driven by his son on June 25, 2014.

As they emerged from a junction onto the A4 dual carriageway in Dungannon, the tractor and trailer were "slammed" from behind by a lorry. Mr Brady Snr landed on the road and died instantly. He was 69. The lorry was driven by William Mark Murphy (53) of Prospect Road, Castlewellan, who later stood trial for causing death by dangerous driving, but was convicted of the lesser charge of death by careless driving.