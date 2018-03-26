Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 26 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge

The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Staff Reporter

A judge has said a Co Tyrone man "must live with the consequences and memories" of a traffic collision in which his father was killed.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC made the comment at Dungannon Crown Court last week as he sentenced Paul Alexander Brady (47) of Minterburn Road, Caledon, for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He had admitted the offences and had already been cleared of involvement in causing his father Phelim's death.

Mr Brady Snr had been standing on the draw-bar between a tractor and trailer driven by his son on June 25, 2014.

As they emerged from a junction onto the A4 dual carriageway in Dungannon, the tractor and trailer were "slammed" from behind by a lorry. Mr Brady Snr landed on the road and died instantly. He was 69.

The lorry was driven by William Mark Murphy (53) of Prospect Road, Castlewellan, who later stood trial for causing death by dangerous driving, but was convicted of the lesser charge of death by careless driving.

He was given a sentence of four months suspended for three years and disqualified from driving for three years.

Brady was also thrown from the tractor cabin during the collision and sustained serious injuries.

He would later be charged with causing his father's death by dangerous driving and stood trial along with Murphy.

Brady faced trial twice, as the prosecution argued that by driving his father while disqualified he was a contributing factor in the fatality.

A jury recently unanimously cleared Brady of any responsibility. But the case was adjourned as sentencing still had to be passed on the admitted matters.

Urging the court to show leniency, Brady's lawyer said: "This is not a case of the classic boy racer. Instead, Mr Brady drove at the behest of his father, which he now sorely regrets for many reasons."

Judge Fowler highlighted the seriousness of driving while disqualified, but acknowledged the tragic nature of the case.

He said: "It is clear the defendant's father prevailed upon him to drive and put a degree of pressure on him to take the cattle to market. Unfortunately, Mr Brady gave in and drove, with the tragic consequences. There was nothing at all in his driving which caused his father's death."

Imposing a sentence of one month's custody suspended for 12 months, Judge Fowler concluded: "Mr Brady has to live with the terrible consequences and memories of that day."

A driving disqualification of 12 months was also handed down.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

Watch this Claas Torion wheel loader working day and night on a silo
Stock photo: Reuters

Comment: No surprise banks look out only for themselves
Jenny and Pat McNally pictured at their organic Dublin farm during the recent cold snap - their crop of kohlrabi was the only bad weather casualty.

Why these farmers are happy not to sell their organic produce through...
Lely Welger

It's a wrap: We check out the growing number of baler options on the...
The viability of beet production in Ireland has been questioned

‘Sugar beet industry can be revived if farmers are willing’

High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land...
A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign stands on the border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne .

Brexit border: Farmer's land could be cut in two for the second time and...