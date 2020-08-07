Farming

Towns face localised lockdowns to spare country if Covid-19 cases surge - Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheal Martin in his office. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Philip Ryan and Laura Lynott

Towns and local regions face being locked down to protect the rest of the country from the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said localised lockdowns may be introduced rather than a nationwide quarantine if the rate of infection continues to rise.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Mr Martin said the Government had learned from the first lockdown and there would now be “different types of responses to outbreaks”.

