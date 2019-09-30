Tories propose to ban live exports

The party is also considering a move to ban all trophy hunting imports.

The Tories have proposed changes to animal slaughter rules (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sam Blewett

Long journeys to slaughter could be banned under Tory proposals to protect animal welfare after Brexit.

The Conservatives will consult on recommendations that animals should be sent to the closest available abattoir, effectively banning most live exports.

The Tories say previous attempts to restrict the trade have been inhibited by EU single market rules.

The measures we are announcing today will protect our animals in our homes, in agriculture, and in the wild. Theresa Villiers

They are also considering a move to ban all trophy hunting imports under plans to be proposed at the party conference starting in Manchester on Sunday.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “We have a long tradition of protecting animals in this country, often many years before others follow. Leaving the EU allows us to take even bigger steps forward on this.

"We’re banning the live exports of animals for fattening or for slaughter to further promote animal rights in the UK.

"We will consult on restricting live animals’ journeys, requiring approval for longer journeys and bringing forward welfare conditions for long journeys when they are necessary.

"Live animal exports are cruel and unnecessary. But the issue has taken 30 years to resolve because it is impossible to regulate against it while we’re within the EU Single Market.

