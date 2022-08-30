Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Top vet cleared over calves left to rot on family farm in Fermanagh

  • Shocking image in article may cause distress
Graeme Cooke Expand
Livestock on Dr Cooke's farm Expand

Close

Graeme Cooke

Graeme Cooke

Livestock on Dr Cooke's farm

Livestock on Dr Cooke's farm

/

Graeme Cooke

John Toner

The former UK deputy chief vet has been cleared of animal abuse after images emerged of calves rotting where they died on his farm.

The family farm of Dr Graeme Cooke, just outside Enniskillen, was investigated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) after dead animals were found on the property last year.

Most Watched

Privacy