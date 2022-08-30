Top vet cleared over calves left to rot on family farm in Fermanagh

The former UK deputy chief vet has been cleared of animal abuse after images emerged of calves rotting where they died on his farm.

The family farm of Dr Graeme Cooke, just outside Enniskillen, was investigated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) after dead animals were found on the property last year.

Dr Cooke, who has since moved to Australia and works as the chief vet for the state of Victoria, has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A Daera spokesman said: “The department is satisfied that ... all obligations [on the farm] are being adhered to.

“The investigation has concluded. The department is unable to comment on the details of the investigations.”

Dr Cooke, who took up his new role in Australia in 2020 after spending more than three years as the UK’s deputy chief vet, declined to comment on the matter.

Although he no longer lives in Fermanagh, it is understood he farms in partnership with his father Cecil, who is in his 90s and has been in a care home since 2017.

In February of this year, neighbours told the Irish Farmers Journal (IFJ) that suckler-bred animals on the farm appeared to have been consistently neglected.

Shocking pictures taken last June showed cows standing in sheds with dead calves, suggesting the cows may not have been given proper care.

The neighbour who raised the alarm said they spoke to a member of the family last summer and then directly with Dr Cooke in autumn, with the vet providing assurances the issues had been resolved.

However, at the end of January this year, neighbours again visited the farm to find numerous dead cattle.

The PSNI was notified immediately, as were Daera officials, with a number of cattle later being sold.

Dr Cooke told the IFJ his father owned the farm, but it had been looked after by a paid manager since 2017.

He added: “I was very disturbed to learn the management... was not meeting the standards expected and contradicted what I had been told. Immediate rectifications were put in place, stock was sold and a new management and maintenance approach was installed.

“My personal values and professional life have been dedicated to supporting the health and welfare of animals, and I am extremely upset by the possibility of any situation that might allow otherwise.

“The response has been swift and rectifications wide-ranging, with no possibility of any future concerns.”