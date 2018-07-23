While deaths on Irish farms continue to grab the headlines a worrying trend of under-reporting on non-fatal accidents has been a concern for authorities.

Top surgeon on why farm injuries often happen during farmers' most regular tasks

Denise Shirley, an Orthopaedic Hand Surgeon has highlighted that farm workers are at higher risk of severe hand injuries, which often result in the patient being out of work for a long time.

Ms Shirley who works closely with the plastic surgeons in Ireland to manage farm injuries said they see a range of patients who have injured their hands on farms, where close work with machinery and equipment increases the risk of accidents. “We often see injuries caused by farmers’ most regular tasks - things they have done multiple times before.

“The repetition might have led them to either become complacent or have a short lapse in concentration. “Resulting injuries can range from minor cuts caused by barbed wire, to fractures from heavier animals that startle in confined spaces.