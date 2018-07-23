Top surgeon on why farm injuries often happen during farmers' most regular tasks
While deaths on Irish farms continue to grab the headlines a worrying trend of under-reporting on non-fatal accidents has been a concern for authorities.
Denise Shirley, an Orthopaedic Hand Surgeon has highlighted that farm workers are at higher risk of severe hand injuries, which often result in the patient being out of work for a long time.
Ms Shirley who works closely with the plastic surgeons in Ireland to manage farm injuries said they see a range of patients who have injured their hands on farms, where close work with machinery and equipment increases the risk of accidents.
“We often see injuries caused by farmers’ most regular tasks - things they have done multiple times before.
“The repetition might have led them to either become complacent or have a short lapse in concentration.
“Resulting injuries can range from minor cuts caused by barbed wire, to fractures from heavier animals that startle in confined spaces.
“We also often see ligament injuries - especially of the thumb - caused by restraining animals on reins or ropes.
She also highlighted that there is often an increase in crush injuries during the summer months, as this is when farmers are fencing.
“They may leave a hand on top of the post as the post-driver descends, often because of distraction while talking to assistants,” she said.
Ms Shirley said whilst surgery has developed so that fractures can heal in optimum positions and we can even re-implant severed digits to hands, the hand function can be permanently impaired by these accidents, causing difficulties with daily living and return to farming.
“Where patients can return to work, their injuries can delay this for significant amounts of time as they require long recovery periods and careful coordination with hand therapists to rebuild the muscle needed for their jobs.
“The human hand is very complex and closely correlated with the brain, giving us both function and feeling,” she highlighted.
There are many preventative measures that those working in the industry can take to reduce their chances of getting hurt, according to Ms Shirley.
Use your common sense and take a moment to consider the risks and the best approach to a task.
Wear protective gloves, keep children away from machinery and follow safety precautions.
General medical precautions like making sure your tetanus immunisation is up to date can make a big difference in preventing the spread of infection if an accident does happen (all farmyard wounds are more likely to be contaminated by the tetanus germ).
“One of the simplest actions that prevents injury is not to remove safety features from various tools, such as circular saws.
“Avoiding shortcuts when changing equipment on the tractor, especially parts which use the drive shaft, is incredibly important.
“This is still one of the most common farming-related cause of life-changing hand injuries,” she highlighted.
Farm Safety Week takes place nationwide this week aiming to reduce the number of accidents on farms and bring about a change in culture that makes unsafe practices socially unacceptable.
The initiative is supported by a number of organisations, including the Irish Farmers Association, Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and members of the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee.
Farming continues to have one of the poorest safety records of any sector in Ireland, last year 24 people lost their lives in farm accidents, and 11 people have lost their lives so far in 2018.
