Top fertiliser producer says potash will remain tight even as Russia ships more

Many potash buyers avoided Russian supplies for fear of getting wrapped up in international sanctions.. Photo Roger Jones. Expand

Many potash buyers avoided Russian supplies for fear of getting wrapped up in international sanctions.. Photo Roger Jones.

Jen Skerritt and Elizabeth Elkin

Global potash will remain tight even as more buyers shed their fear of buying from Russia and Belarus, according to a top fertiliser maker's chief executive officer.

Supplies from Russia may remain as much as 20pc below 2021 levels even as access to export markets grow into the coming year, Ken Seitz, interim CEO of Nutrien Ltd. said in a Thursday interview.

