Tirlán launches ‘urgent investigation’ after it sends suppliers information on other farmers

Tadhg Furlong at the launch of the rebrand of Glanbia to Tirlán.

Tirlán, formerly Glanbia, has launched an urgent investigation after a significant number of its suppliers received information relating to another individual supplier as part of their monthly milk statement.

In a statement yesterday, Tirlán said it was preparing a detailed report on this incident for submission to the Data Protection Commissioner.

Tirlán also said it has communicated with all milk suppliers and requested impacted suppliers to store any incorrect statement received securely, do not share it with others and return it via a stamp-addressed envelope which will be provided in the coming days.

The issue applies to milk statements sent via the mailing service to a number of suppliers.

The company said a large volume of suppliers access their statements online directly via the supplier log-in portal and those documents were not affected.

Tirlán said it sincerely apologises to suppliers impacted by this issue.

"An immediate investigation has commenced as a matter of urgency with our third-party provider to establish the root cause after an issue was identified with the August milk statement mailing.

"Tirlán has a strong focus on protecting data and takes its regulatory obligations very seriously, with procedures in place both internally and with external third-party suppliers. All current procedures will be thoroughly reviewed," it said.