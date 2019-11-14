Tipperary dairy farmer crowned 'Farmer of the Year'

Jason Byrne, Head of Agri business, Zurich Insurance, Margaret Donnelly, Farming Editor, Independent news and media, Gillian O'Sullivan, 2018 Farmer of the Year and Michael Creed, Minister for agriculture, Food and the Marine at the launch of the Zurich Farm Insurance, Farmer of the Year Awards 2019. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM
Margaret Donnelly

A Tipperary dairy farmer has been announced as the 2019 Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year.

David Russell, Dairy farmer from Thurles, Co Tipperary was announced as the 2019 Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent, Farmer of the Year at the gala awards ceremony in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone tonight.

The cream of the Irish agricultural industry turned out to honour the best Irish farmers.

David won out of an extremely strong field and puts environmental issues and quality of life to the fore in his dairying operation while running a very best in class farm.

The judges said the winning farm was "outstanding" and that the quality of entrants and finalists really impressed the judges.

The overall winning farm, they said was "very much a family enterprise".

The ceremony also gave a Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by the ICMSA to brothers Padraic and Martin McHale, founders of McHale

All the winners spoke passionately about the importance of family and teamwork at a gathering that demonstrated the energy, focus and drive of the Irish Farming Industry.


The Full list of 2019 Winners

Beef Farmer of the Year 2019 - Sponsored by Zurich Farm Insurance - Dara Walton, Callan, Co. Kilkenny

Dairy Farmer of the Year 2019 - Sponsored by ICMSA - David Russell, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Sheep Farmer of the Year 2019 - Sponsored by The Farming Independent- John Earle, Gorey, Co. Wexford

Tillage Farmer of the Year 2019 - Sponsored by Teagasc - Julian Hughes, Kells, Co. Kilkenny

Rising Star 2019 - Sponsored by Cormac Tagging - Tom & Norma Dinneen, Ballynoe, Co. Cork

Farm Safety Award 2019 - Sponsored by First Citizen Agri Finance - Fiachra Liston, Croom, Co. Limerick

Online Editors





