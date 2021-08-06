Timber shortage ‘to worsen housing situation’

Construction companies are warning that Ireland’s housing crisis is to be further impacted by a shortage of timber.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF), Forest Industries Ireland (FII) and the Hardware Association of Ireland (HAI) have said the shortage of timber is leading to a rise in construction costs, up to €15,000 in some houses.

They say the lack of supply is not due to the pandemic or Brexit but because the Department of Agriculture is not issuing enough licences for planting and felling trees.

FII Director Mark McAuley said it is “a crazy situation” because there are plenty of mature conifer forests in the country.

“We are having to import timber to keep our building sector supplied,” he said.

“This situation would not have arisen were it not for the forestry licence crisis and the failure of the Department of Agriculture to get on top of things.

“It has been two years now and the supply chain is still badly disrupted. We need to find a new approach.”

Mr McAuley added that demand for timber will only increase after the pandemic.

“I would call on the Taoiseach to personally resolve the licence crisis in the Department of Agriculture that has run on for two years now,” he said.

“There is no point announcing billions of euro investment in the Summer Economic Statement or new housing policies if these rudimentary bureaucratic issues are not resolved.”

CIF Director Tom Parlon said if costs continue to increase for homes due to the shortage of timber “housing projects on the margin will be shelved.”

He added: “Builders are unable to source the timber they need to complete homes in Irish builder’s merchants and this will impact on the number of houses the industry can deliver in 2021.”

The industry groups are also warning that Ireland will miss its climate change targets as they said 2,400 hectares of forests were planted last year when 8,000 hectares is the Government target.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine did not respond to requests for comment last night.