Three Fine Gael ministers receive EU farm payments

The ministers are among seven TDs who received Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments in 2016, according to records published by the Department of Agriculture.

The farming grants form the largest part of the EU's budget and are paid to farmers throughout the union. The grants are aimed at supporting the agriculture sector through direct payments to farmers and investment in rural supports and initiatives.

All farmers, including TDs and ministers, are entitled to apply for the grants to subsidise their farming incomes. Most farms would be unsustainable without CAP payments. Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance Michael D'Arcy received €28,578, according to the Department. Mr D'Arcy, a Wexford TD, owns more than 200 acres of farmland and woodland in Gorey. The minister's dairy farm has been in his family for generations.