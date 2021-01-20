Threat to domestic turf cutting not on the cards

People who cut turf to burn in the fireplaces and stoves of their homes “have no need to be concerned” about looming proposals aimed at regulating the sale smoky fuels, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has stated.

The Galway-Roscommon TD outlined this view following a meeting with Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan, along with a number of his senior officials, to discuss growing rural unease about mooted moves to prevent domestic turf cutting on Irish bogs in the near future.

The farmer, turf cutter and agricultural contractor also cautioned those present that attempt “to threaten people’s right” to cut turf on their own land would be met with significant “backlash”.

Local/regional concern on the matter surfaced over the Christmas period in light of media reports which indicated that the cutting and burning of turf domestically “would be phased out” by Minister Ryan and his Department under upcoming public consultation around air quality and a proposal to regulate fuels.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, deputy Fitzmaurice said: “After seeing some media reports and receiving many calls from worried constituents I requested a meeting with Minister Ryan to clarify the situation.

“The minister, along with his officials, confirmed that domestic turf cutters who cut turf to burn in their own fires, in their own homes, have no need to be concerned.

“They highlighted that the primary concern is around air quality levels and that the public consultation is just a step towards addressing the matter.

“As part of the consultation, there is a proposal to regulate the sale of fuels – such as briquettes, coal and timber – when it comes to their moisture levels or smoke content levels.”

Bog battle

The independent TD said he “explained” to minister and his officials that if efforts were made to ban the cutting and burning of turf domestically “then they would face an enormous backlash”.

“We all remember the battle that ensued when efforts were made to ban turf cutting on 53 raised bogs back in 2011 and 2012. One can only imagine the incensement and protests that would occur if the Government tried to enforce a nationwide ban.

“It is my belief that the number of households cutting and burning turf domestically will decrease of its own accord in the next decade or so, as people – particularly the next generation – move towards alternative technologies such as air-to-water to heat their homes.”

Welcoming the minister and his officials engagement on the matter, deputy Fitzmaurice said he will continue to “monitor each step” the Department makes as part of this upcoming consultation.

“Having liaised with members of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association, they are satisfied with the clarification and agreed to closely monitor developments with the consultation.

“As has always been their view, people who cut turf to burn in their own fire in their own home do not represent a major threat to the environment – and people throughout the country will continue to defend their right to this tradition.

“And it would be unwise of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael to row in behind any agenda that threatens that right,” he said.

Rewetting plans

Concluding, the independent TD indicated that he has requested a separate meeting with senior Bord na Móna officials to get clarity on their plans for rewetting bogs.

“I have requested a meeting with BNM in order to get a commitment that they will continue to main boundary drains around bogs that are part of the rewetting project in order to ensure that neighbouring lands are not flooded as a result of the project.

“I look forward to meeting with BNM officials in the near future to discuss this matter,” he concluded.

Online Editors