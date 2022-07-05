Farming

Thousands of suckler and sheep farmers must join Bord Bia’s assurance scheme to avail of CAP schemes

Membership of Bord Bia's Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme will be a requirement for entry into the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Thousands of suckler and sheep farmers will have to join Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme in order to participate in key schemes under the next CAP.

Membership of Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) will be a requirement for entry into the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme, which will replace BDGP from next year and will also be a requirement for the planned Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

