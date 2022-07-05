Thousands of suckler and sheep farmers must join Bord Bia’s assurance scheme to avail of CAP schemes

Thousands of suckler and sheep farmers will have to join Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme in order to participate in key schemes under the next CAP.

Membership of Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) will be a requirement for entry into the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme, which will replace BDGP from next year and will also be a requirement for the planned Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

The Department of Agriculture has said the carbon footprint measurement in the Bord Bia assurance scheme is an integral element of the proposed Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme. The main objective of the carbon footprint measurement is to enable the quantification of all of the environmentally sustainable activity carried out by Irish farmers.

While participation in the quality assurance scheme is very high among beef finishers representing over 90pc of finished cattle, sheep-only farmers and suckler farmers who aren’t finishing cattle are “under represented”, Bord Bia has said.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, it said increased membership among these cohorts is something it would “like to see”. There were 54,096 beef and sheep farmer members of the quality assurance scheme in 2021. Numbers in the scheme fell last year by over 500, the first fall in membership since the establishment of this variant of the scheme in 2017.

Increased farmer membership of SBLAS and SDAS further supports Bord Bia in making verified claims about the sustainability, quality, and animal welfare status of Irish beef, dairy and sheep meat, it said.

“In turn, This helps us to meet the growing expectations of consumers and customers globally, and win higher value customers. Any industry or government measures that assists Bord Bia in increasing membership, thereby helping to build the proof points of Irish farming, is welcomed,” it said.

However, farm organisations have been critical of the requirement, with INHFA president Vincent Roddy among those opposed to the move. “A lot of farmers have no need to be in the scheme as they sell their stock in the mart. It does put an extra layer of bureaucracy on the farmer who is already under pressure,” he said.

IFA is also opposed to the move and said it “strongly rejected” the condition in its submission to Government on the CAP plan. “The Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) is recognised as a market requirement, and farmers who participate in it must be rewarded from the marketplace. However, it is not an environmental scheme, and farmers already measure carbon in existing schemes,” it said