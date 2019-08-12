Thousands of bugs discovered in cows stomachs ‘could improve meat and dairy’

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute studied how microbes in a cow’s rumen help cattle digest and extract energy from food.

Researchers studied samples from 283 cows (Yui Mok/PA)
Researchers studied samples from 283 cows (Yui Mok/PA)

Douglas Barrie

Meat and dairy products could be improved by thousands of bugs in cows’ stomachs that have been found by scientists using special DNA technology.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute studied how microbes in a cow’s rumen help cattle digest and extract energy from their food.

Inside the first of a cow’s four stomachs they found thousands of bacteria which are essential for livestock wellbeing and food production.

The cow rumen is a gift that keeps on giving Professor Mick Watson

A special handheld device was then used to generate DNA and allow the team to completely sequence the genomes and shorten the data process.

Professor Mick Watson, head of genetics and genomics at The Roslin Institute, said: “The cow rumen is a gift that keeps on giving.

“We were surprised by how many completely new microbes we have discovered, which is far more than in our previous study.

“The findings will inform studies of cow health and meat and dairy production for many years to come.”

Researchers studied samples from 283 cows and identified almost 5,000 new strains of microbes and more than 2,000 novel species.

  • 283 cows studied
  • Almost 5,000 new strains of microbes identified
  • More than 2,000 novel species found

The findings were made in collaboration with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen.

Rainer Roehe, professor of animal genetics and microbiome at SRUC, said: “We’ve identified some 5,000 novel genomes of microbial species in the rumen that all play a vital role.

“Not only do they enhance breeding and nutrition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cattle, they also improve production efficiency, product quality and animal health.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

PA Media





More in News

Of the 61 people who died in tractor deaths in the last decade, 28 were aged 65 or over. .

'Far too many of our older and younger generations are being killed by tractors'
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Farmers slam competition watchdog over warning to beef protesters
Stark message: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Toxic culture in the beef industry has to be stopped, warns Creed
Under fire: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

'We cannot have it as business as usual' - Minister Creed says 'toxicity' between...
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Hopes rise for progress in beef dispute
Yan Wenliu, 36, sprays pesticides at a sugar cane field at a village of Menghai county in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, July 12, 2019. Picture taken July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song u000d

Crop invaders: China's small farmers struggle to defeat armyworm
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Fianna Fáil wants EU to probe meat industry profits as it backs actions


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan at the Brexit conference in Kildare. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Commission hit back at IFA over 'sweetheart deal' and 'sub-standard' beef...
Show time: Ethan Steenson (6), from Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, at the Tullamore Show. Photos: Arthur Carron

The show must go on: Farmers flock to Tullamore despite beef dispute
Good bet: Land has proven to be a solid long-term investment in this country and prices have increased five-fold since the 1980s, returning on investment of 4.1pc

Switching to limited company status remains the solid option for...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Margaret Donnelly: 'Farmers need to come together to win this beef battle'
The future of peat-fired plants served by Bord na Móna has been called into question as the Government seeks to boost Ireland’s green credentials. Photo: Nik Merkulov

For peat's sake: Where now for Bord na Móna in a green Ireland?
Cathal and Bronagh O'Rourke of Burren Farm Experience with their children Alice, Isla and Annabelle at home on the farm near Boston, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

'Diversifying will create jobs for beef farmers and keep people in rural...
Over 30pc of the breeding ewe flock are mountain ewes

Sheep still a vital enterprise for upland areas and the west