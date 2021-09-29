Messages of support from the public and their own competitors have given Glenisk and the wider community hope after a “very considerable” fire broke out at the plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly yesterday afternoon.

Everyone in the building, around 50 staff members, were safely evacuated.

At the Tullamore site this morning crews from Offaly Fire and Rescue Services were still hosing down the factory and ensuring the fire did not reignite.

Glenisk Commercial Manager Emma Walls, pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Glenisk Commercial Manager Emma Walls, pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will begin immediately, and the owners will begin the mammoth task of trying to work out how they can rebuild and return to supplying the market where it has become a household name.

Speaking at the site, Glenisk commercial director Emma Walls said the fire broke out around noon yesterday.

“It became apparent in our incubation room which is where the milk is incubated to become yogurt, and it spread very quickly.

“Obviously we have protocols in place through fire extinguishers and all of that equipment, so initially there were attempts to put the fire out, but it became apparent very quickly that that wasn't going to be possible. The fire alarm sounded at that point, and everybody was evacuated,” Ms Walls said.

Staff and firefighters pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Staff and firefighters pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

“There was 50 people on site, we have a workforce of about 90 in total, and they were safely evacuated and thank goodness we've no injuries.”

“I think there were over 30 firefighters here. They were here through the afternoon, and well into the night and it continued to burn for many hours, so it was a very considerable blaze.”

Speaking about the history of Glenisk, Ms Walls said it will be 35 years in business next year.

Firefighters pictured inside the offices after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Firefighters pictured inside the offices after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

“This is the site of the original family farm. Jack Cleary was the founder, he and his wife Mary set up the business in the mid 1980s. They had set up Tullamore Dairies in the 1970s and they decided to expand into yogurt. They had a really large family, so the idea was, prior to the recession in the 1980s, they wanted to create employment for their kids, and they began making yogurt.

“It was a small producer for a long time. In the mid 1990s Jack passed away, and the second generation of Cleary’s took over the business and they decided to take it in a completely different direction and began producing goat's milk products and moved the business over to organic, so it was a big step change in the mid 1990s and the business has just continued to grow,” she added.

“As of this week and actually for the third year running, we're the top selling yogurt brand in the country, so we're selling more yogurt than all of the international competitors.

"It's been a great success story. We support 50 small family farms so it's just a hugely important business for the locality and built on blood, sweat, tears and passion.”

A member of staff walks past a fire tender after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

A member of staff walks past a fire tender after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

“Everybody's devastated. The Cleary’s are all very much rooted in this community.

"The staff are absolutely devastated. This is a staff that have worked beyond all expectations during COVID and under huge pressures. They're brilliant and day in, day out, they turn out perfect products. There’s 125 million servings of yogurt produced here every year. It's a big operation and it's only possible because of what the staff do and they are absolutely heartbroken.”

“And I know that they're going to work with us to rebuild. They are so dependable. Some of them have been with us since the beginning. Many of the staff are here over 20 years. They are skilled, dedicated, loyal, really important people,” Ms Walls explained.

Speaking about the offers of help from competitors, she said they have been overwhelmed with the support.

“We can't keep track of the phone calls, the emails the tweets, the messages of support so yes, yogurt manufacturers on this island, and further afield, have been in touch to offer their help and to see if they can support us in any way. It's just been incredible, the support that's been offered.”

Glenisk is also still collecting milk from its network of 50 small family farms who produce organic cows and goats milk for the factory.

Staff pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Staff pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh, Co Offaly. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

“We still have our milk tankers going out collecting that milk. We're having to divert it elsewhere because obviously we can’t process it here, but we're collecting it because those farms depend on us. In the same way that our staff depends on us and we're doing everything we can to protect them,” said Ms Walls.

“What we're really hoping is to see if we can get on site just to see if we can get the goat's milk processing unit back up and running. That would be a priority.

"The thing about goat's milk is it’s a product that our customers need to have because they have dairy sensitivities, or digestive problems they've eczema, so we know how much they depend on this product. Amongst all the messages of support we've received calls from mothers of babies and young children who are really dependent on us, and we just want to get that up and running again,” she added.

“We don't fully understand the extent of the damage yet. It may be that we can't process milk on this site in the coming weeks and if so we will be looking at an alternative processor, but it's a priority to get as much as we can up and running as soon as we can.”

Following a review of the site today, the company this evening said it hopes to have its milk processing unit back up and running in the coming day, packing organic cows’ milk and goats’ milk.

"That plant is intact but currently without power and water. The team is on site now to get those lines established. If we succeed, we’ll have three of our products back on the shelf within a week,” said Ms Walls.

"As for yogurt, it will take a little longer. We are working with machinery and material suppliers to source what we need in the short, medium and long term. We’ll know more in the next few days what a reasonable time frame will be. Needless to say, we will be back on shelves as soon as humanly possible.

“The mood in the business is remarkably positive this evening. After a day of devastation yesterday, everybody is focused on the practical steps. No time for wallowing and the Clearys are leading from the front, as always.”

Ms Walls said the messages of support from the public have given them great strength and hope.

“It's unbelievable, Last night you just couldn't keep up with the messages that were coming in and we said last night on Twitter that people were asking us how they could help, and what we're saying is just hold space for us, we're going to be back and maybe think about supporting Irish producers in the meantime if you can.

“And also we have this project called One Million Trees that we were doing with Self Help Africa.

"We're very close to planting two million trees in Africa and Ireland, and now that this has happened I don't know that we're going to be able to get that over the line, so we put out a message last night and the response was unbelievable and Self Help Africa say that the donations are rolling in to support their project.

“So I think people who want to help us but don't know how have diverted that goodwill to Self Help Africa, and I got a message from them just before midnight last night to say that the donations were rolling in.

"On a really devastating day that was just an incredible message to get, to know that there's some good coming out of it because good news is short on the ground here today, except that no one was hurt and that's the main thing,” she added.

This article was amended on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.