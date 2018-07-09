Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 9 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'They're scaring calves and stealing their nuts' - Crow 'epidemic' highlighted in Limerick

(imortalcris/Getty Images)
(imortalcris/Getty Images)

A Limerick councillor says there is an epidemic of cows in the county.

Neither man nor beast are safe from the birds, Cllr Eddie Ryan said at a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district. 

"I've seen a flock of them fly low over young calves in fields to move them away from troughs. They then eat the nuts in the troughs. They are able to boss the calves. I’ve seen magpies peck calves to get then away from the nuts but not crows – they’re not that brazen,” said Cllr Ryan.

The bould birds are also damaging precious fodder.

“One year I had 156 bales and everyone of them had to be repaired from crows pecking at them. They are vermin that are destroying fodder. They are a nuisance,” said Clllr Ryan.

It is hard enough to get some shut eye during the heatwave but cawing crows are also playing havoc with sleep patterns of those living in the county.

“There is an epidemic of crows. They’re everywhere. The population of crows hasn’t just doubled, it has tripled. They start cawing every morning at 4am,” said Cllr Ryan. It isn’t a dawn chorus that he or those that he represents appreciate.

“They are all over my area [Galbally]. Every morning they start up at 4am. One woman came home from England to live with her mother. She said she was woken by them at 4am every morning for two weeks and couldn’t get back to sleep. She actually forgot about it but they’re still there and we’re not getting used to it,” said Cllr Ryan.

Locals even got in teleporters to take down nests it has gotten so bad, he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Overheating: Damage caused by fires in the Slieve Bloom mountain range, Co Laois. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Drought leaves blaze threat at dangerous levels across State
The lands have been organically farmed and certified and have mostly stud railed boundaries.

Pictures: Stunning organic farm with top class cattle handling facilities makes...
New Zealand, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, will spend more than NZ$880 million (€522 million) in a bid to eradicate the mycoplasma bovis cattle disease.

Department to establish prevalence in Ireland of disease which will see...
Harvey Norman is controlled by billionaire retail veteran Gerry Harvey and the farm was a joint venture. Photo: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg News.

Electronic retail giant Harvey Norman to sell its dairy farm
Potato grower Denis O'Connor & his twin sons Aidan & Rory are pictured at Ballyvodock Farm Midleton where he has been irrigating the main crop of Roosters for the past two weeks. 15 ml of water are deposited for every pass over the crop. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

Potato growers turn to irrigation to protect crops
caption to come

'The young people have no incentive to remain on the land'
The 80ac farm near Baltinglass is guided at €10,000/ac

Waiting for the muse to descend in the Garden county