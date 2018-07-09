'They're scaring calves and stealing their nuts' - Crow 'epidemic' highlighted in Limerick

A Limerick councillor says there is an epidemic of cows in the county.

Neither man nor beast are safe from the birds, Cllr Eddie Ryan said at a meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district.

"I've seen a flock of them fly low over young calves in fields to move them away from troughs. They then eat the nuts in the troughs. They are able to boss the calves. I’ve seen magpies peck calves to get then away from the nuts but not crows – they’re not that brazen,” said Cllr Ryan. The bould birds are also damaging precious fodder.

“One year I had 156 bales and everyone of them had to be repaired from crows pecking at them. They are vermin that are destroying fodder. They are a nuisance,” said Clllr Ryan. It is hard enough to get some shut eye during the heatwave but cawing crows are also playing havoc with sleep patterns of those living in the county.