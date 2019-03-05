'They're like gold dust' - cow gallstones fetch up to €35,000 per kilo in Far East

"They are like gold dust as such but they are really rare," said Paul Daly, from the Irish Casing Company.

"Not every animal has them, maybe more of the older cows have them," he said. "You are talking about grams from an animal. A kilo could take a plant maybe a year, you have to collect them, put them in an area to dry them, they can't crack. They have to be handled with care. They are graded."

The stones are used in traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of hepatitis and liver and heart-related diseases. It has also been suggested by some elders in the beef game that they are used as an aphrodisiac in Japan.