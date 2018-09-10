Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 10 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'They were extraordinary' - sister of rugby star on grief of losing three family members in slurry tank tragedy

 

Inspired: Emma Spence with one of her paintings of the family farm where Nevin died with his brother Graham and father Noel
Inspired: Emma Spence with one of her paintings of the family farm where Nevin died with his brother Graham and father Noel

John Scally

Nevin Spence, a talented centre with the Ulster rugby team, was on the cusp of Irish honours aged just 22.

The sporting world was his oyster. But on September 15, 2012, he lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances.

In the worst farming accident in more than 20 years in Ulster, Nevin, his father Noel (58) and brother Graham (30)were taken from the family they adored as they tried to rescue their dog from a slurry tank.

Such were the bonds of family love that Nevin's sister Emma courageously put her life on the line in an effort to rescue her father and brothers.

The farm on the outskirts of Hillsborough Co Down, where young rugby star Nevin Spence died alongside his brother and his father when they fell into a slurry tank. Paul Faith/PA Wire
The farm on the outskirts of Hillsborough Co Down, where young rugby star Nevin Spence died alongside his brother and his father when they fell into a slurry tank. Paul Faith/PA Wire

Almost six years on from the tragedy at the family farm in Hillsborough, Co Down, Emma, who needed hospital treatment after trying to save her loved ones, pays an emotional tribute to the three men.

"They were hard-working men. They were not perfect but they were genuine. They were best friends," she said.

Emma Spence talks to Ulster rugby on the anniversary of the deaths of her brothers Nevin and Noel and father Graham
Emma Spence talks to Ulster rugby on the anniversary of the deaths of her brothers Nevin and Noel and father Graham

"They were godly men - they didn't talk about God, they just did God.

"They were ordinary - but God made them extraordinary.

"Dad was the one you probably saw taking up half the Drumlough Road with the tractor.

"He is the one who greeted you with a thump on the arm, who christened you with a new nickname no matter who you were."

With a tremor in her voice, she added: "To me, he was the one at the kitchen table listening to my every worry and telling me the truth - whether I wanted to hear it or not."

Graham was "driven by the thought of improving farming" and was "unashamedly Nevin's biggest fan", Emma recalls.

Nevin Spence. Picture: Dickson Digital
Nevin Spence. Picture: Dickson Digital

She added: "He was a gentle giant who doted on his two children. He is the one who came alive when he talked about farming. He is looking at me when I look at (his children) Nathan and Georgia".

Many tributes were paid to Nevin after he died. The Ulster physio remarked: "I have no son but if I did I would want them to be like Nevin and have his values."

Emma started to see the family farm anew after her tragic loss. As an artist, she has drawn on it for inspiration.

She said: "To most people, looking at something like hedges, they would see only weeds. But I was stopping to look at them and recognising the beauty in them, which is why I wanted to paint them."

There were down times on the farm as well. Emma recalled: "I remember the first spring after the accident. It had always been a happy time, seeing the cows going out into the fields after the winter.

"But that first spring tore me apart because dad, Graham and Nevin weren't there.

"Now, with the passage of time, I think of the joy that the boys got from something like that. It still hurts, but I am trying to accept that this is life."

Emma said of Nevin: "He has left a lasting impression on those who knew him. I have heard it said that Nevin, his brother and father have spoken more in death than in life."

The impression of meeting Emma and her sister Laura is of a shaft of light illuminating the darkness of family tragedy.

She is fiercely proud of Nevin's achievements and of his humility. She said: "Often I was congratulated on Nevin's achievement, then headed home to ask, 'So, Nev, what have you done?'

"The answer would be, 'Nothing, I don't know' only for me to find he had been selected to train in the Ireland camp, or won young player of the year.

"As my mum put it, 'Nevin was special'.

"Maybe what was even more special was if you had the chance to encounter him in your life."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Researchers have said hedgehogs, which are increasingly having to move to urban areas, are now present in just a fifth of the countryside (stock picture)

Hedgehogs face up to 'perfect storm' as they flee countryside
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

UK government set to backtrack on plans to ban live exports
The 241ac farm is located near Colraine.

Pictures: 241ac former beef fattening enterprise on the market for...
Thinning is an essential operation to produce quality broadleaf timber. Poor quality stems are removed providing great wood fuel

How farmers can capitalise on fast-growing willow and eucalyptus
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: A week or two away from the land is time well spent in the long...
Feargal Ó Cuinneagáin became a vet due to his love for animals and wildlife - now, he works in Dublin while also running a farm 300km away in Co Mayo Photo: Damien Eagers

Despite spending his working life in Dublin city this Limerick man continues to...
Rathcoffey Castle and farm commands a perfect view of the surrounding countryside.

The 'wow' factor: See behind the scenes of this magnificent 230ac farm on the...