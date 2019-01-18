Farmers could liable for any damage they might do when clearing roads during severe snow storms, FarmIreland.ie can reveal.

Farmers could liable for any damage they might do when clearing roads during severe snow storms, FarmIreland.ie can reveal.

They kept our roads open during Storm Emma but farmers left in the dark on insurance

During Storm Emma, access to many parts of the country would not have been possible without the efforts of farmers and others in local communities with plant equipment.

However, farmers have claimed they continue to have no reassurance in relation to the liability while carrying out such work. This feeling is compounded by the fact that in the Winter Service plans of a number of Co Councils they advise that the treatment of rural roads by third parties should be carried out in accordance with a national policy. But this national policy has yet to be published.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) advised that if a farmer has an accident while clearing local roads "that [it] would be a matter for the farmer and his insurance company." Some local authorities state that they "endeavour to work with rural communities and the Irish Farmers Association where possible during snow emergencies".

Pictured at Kilbraney, Co. Wexford with tractors even finding the going tough. Picture: Patrick Browne Farmer Pat Barron out helping stranded motorists in the snow.