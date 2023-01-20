Farming

Farming

There will be a smaller national herd – Ryan

Eamon Ryan and Leo Varadkar Expand

There will be a smaller national herd under the Government's new Climate Action Plan, Climate Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Speaking in the Dail on Wednesday he said agriculture must play its part in reducing Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions and said he believes it will do so and that "it will achieve more because doing so will be good for Irish agriculture".

