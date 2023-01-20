There will be a smaller national herd – Ryan

There will be a smaller national herd under the Government's new Climate Action Plan, Climate Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Speaking in the Dail on Wednesday he said agriculture must play its part in reducing Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions and said he believes it will do so and that "it will achieve more because doing so will be good for Irish agriculture".

Reducing our use of fertilisers is essential to meeting our climate targets, he said and will also save farmers money.

"We will move towards a less intensive system but I believe we can get paid a higher price for our produce in that system," he said.

Minister Ryan also stated that there will be a smaller national herd, but said "the critical thing for farmers is their family income and how we protect family farms as we do this".

He said the Government would increase their income by investing in anaerobic digestion, supporting moves to diversify towards tillage and other sectors and bringing in income from forestry and solar power.

"The key project for this year is advancing the land use review, which will give us a steer as to how to make further reductions in the area of land use, implement the nature restoration law here, deliver the type of forestry we need to restore biodiversity and reduce emissions and protect rural Ireland and see it thrive in a low-carbon future, which is possible and essential for this country's future and for the security and future of our children," he said.

His comments come after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that plans for suckler cow reduction scheme will not be progressed further at this time, while leaving the door open for further discussion around a dairy exit scheme.

Speaking at the IFA's climate summit in Thomond Park, Minister McConalogue said the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group "were clear" in their rejection of a suckler cull, while the Dairy Group yielded "a number of different perspectives" in support of a voluntary dairy reduction.

"There hasn't been a growth in emissions from the beef sector in recent times. The very strong view from the farm organisations and the meat factories is that it is important that we don't seek to bring about an incentivised reduction," Minister McConalogue said.

However during the Q&A session in Thomond Park, IFA Munster Regional Chair Harold Kingston asked Minister McConalogue if "the Department has decided it is unnecessary to pay farmers to reduce animal numbers because it's actually cheaper to do it using the Nitrates [Directive]?".

Minister McConalogue responded that he is "open to different ideas," and the Department decided against a suckler reduction on the basis of feedback from stakeholders.

Mr Kingston told the Farming Independent: "The Department has looked at what it would cost to reduce cow numbers and suddenly realised they can't afford it.

"In the past, the Nitrates Directive has been used as a vehicle to lower ammonia emissions. I'm worried that the same vehicle will be used now to reduce cow numbers.

"There's scope for a scheme for farmers who want to move away from farming, in a case such as no successor has been identified.

"If there can be a scheme that allows farmers to become financially better off and better for the environment, then great, it makes absolute sense. A scheme that is aimed at reducing cow numbers in isolation would not work."