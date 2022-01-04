‘There were 17 helicopters at a funeral, everyone had to have one’: Former IFA president Tom Parlon on the Celtic Tiger, dirty politics and farming

Influence: Tom Parlon, when he was IFA president, meeting Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, along with IFA general secretary Michael Berkery, in 2000. Photo: Tom Burke

Progressive Democrats Mary Harney took a horse and carriage ride through the village of Ballycommon in Co Offaly with local candidate Tom Parlon, they then officiated the start of a walk in aid of the Offaly Hospice Foundation.

Tom Parlon with some of his commmercial cattle on his farm in Coolderry, Offaly. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Almost 22 years have passed, but Tom Parlon still remembers the drive back to IFA headquarters after the High Court had increased its fine on the organisation over its blockade of the meat industry to £500,000 per day.

“Michael Berkery (then IFA general secretary) and I were both saying, ‘Jesus, this is serious now,” says the man who was IFA president from 1998 to 2002 — he has had a long and varied career that saw him hold the post of Junior Minister, and now heads up the Construction Industry Federation.

“The campaign had gone too strong. If I’d had to come back and said to the farmers, ‘listen, we can’t afford to be doing this any more, ye are all to go home, we’ve got no result’ it would have been a disaster,” he explains.

Humble origins

Tom is keen to stress, though, that the row over beef prices started from humble origins.

“When the beef blockade started, we didn’t know that it was going to develop the way it did,” he says.

Read More

“I remember going up to Kildare Chilling the first morning, and there were maybe half a dozen farmers there, and there were guys coming along with cattle.

“Some turned back, and others listened, then just drove in, practically ignoring us. Then a farmer arrived with a tractor and bale trailer and parked it across the gate.

“It developed by degrees, and some of the blockades were only partly successful, with small enough crowds.”

Ironically it was the beef factories themselves that kicked the protest into life, according to Tom.

Days into the protest, the meat industry took the IFA to court and the High Court handed down a £100,000-a-day fine if the pickets continued. However, Tom says the move backfired.

Expand Close Tom Parlon, with IFA sugar beet chairman Willie French, on a protest in 2001. Photo: Jim O'Kelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Parlon, with IFA sugar beet chairman Willie French, on a protest in 2001. Photo: Jim O'Kelly

“If the factories hadn’t got an injunction against us, it might never have developed,” he says, recalling that the crowds at the factory gates picked up massively and the IFA started to get huge support.

However, the IFA would be back in court within days, and the fine was increased to £500,000 a day.

Tom recalls the High Court official arriving at IFA HQ.

Locksmith

“She arrived out to the Farm Centre with a couple of Gardaí and a locksmith.

“They took the lock off the door, they got access to all our accounts, they transferred the £500,000 owed and took control of IFA’s finances for a period,” he says.

“It got serious… the law is the law.

“So we came up with a wonderful plan that we’d all resign from the organisation.”

That night all but three members of the 68-strong IFA national council announced that they were stepping down.

“So I went off and picketed a plant the next day in my capacity as Tom Parlon, farmer,” Tom adds. “I think we were 14 days out. In the end, there were thousands of people at every factory.”

The efforts paid off for the IFA with factories relenting to their famous 90p/lb for cattle demand.

“The meat industry lost an awful lot of credibility at that time. They were seen as the big powerful guys with the money.”

Tom is almost 20 years out of farm politics, but he still has skin in the game, finishing 100 cattle on his farm near the village of Coolderry in Offaly.

He has recently started breeding pure-bred Highland cattle.

Expand Close Tom with his Highland cattle on a misty morning / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom with his Highland cattle on a misty morning

New ventures are nothing new to Tom, who has operated a host of farming enterprises over the years.

“I never really wanted to do anything after school only the farm,” he says.

He initially expanded the family dairy farm, then branched out into a firewood business.

He had a love of machinery, and set up a contracting business, which was “tough, tough work”.

“You can say there was no money out of it, but it put all the kids through college, kept things going and added to the farm,” he says.

“Also, you have a sort of a disease when machinery is in your blood, I was just mad about machinery.

“I spent from dawn to dusk, sitting on a tractor. I never had the most resourced outfit. It was all tractor-drawn silage harvesters, and I had a good John Deere combine harvester.”

Tom also spent some time in New Zealand, having won Macra’s Stephen Cullinane Scholarship.

While he was away, his brother Joe stepped into his shoes on the home farm, and when Tom returned, he set about expanding further his contracting business and reclaiming some land he had bought.

Shortly after, he built a 100-sow, fully integrated pig unit, which he describes as “a serious education”.

“I didn’t have a lot of experience in pigs, and I learned very quickly and very expensively some of the pitfalls,” he says.

At this point, Tom also started his sheep enterprise, which would eventually lead to his IFA career.

“I built up the sheep numbers… I probably had 700 ewes at one time,” he says.

“I started being involved in IFA and was chairman of the local Coolderry branch after I’d come out of Macra, and I was on the national sheep committee in Farm Centre.

“And eventually, I became chairman of the national committee.

“My IFA career sort of evolved through the sheep committee, and sheep was very much the poor relation of agriculture.”

Tom and the sheep committee got a reputation for having “a bit of an independent mindset” to the top brass in IFA, which culminated in a famous ‘raid’ that saw sheep let loose in the Department of Agriculture on Kildare St.

“Now I’m older and I’m sort of critical of mad young fellas doing mad things,” Tom jokes.

Top job

Nevertheless, he went on to become IFA deputy president, and in 1993, decided to take on John Donnelly for the top job.

“I probably was still a bit hot-headed at that time,” he says.

“I was only two years as deputy president… Tom Clinton had stepped down as president after a two-year term.

“So the deputy and the president weren’t aligned fully. So I chose to go against John Donnelly. And he was the first-ever West of Ireland candidate and John won that time quite well.”

Despite the setback, Tom went on to win the IFA presidential contest in 1998.

“I don’t know where I got the energy,” he says. “I was up and down the road all the time. I could be driving home from a bloody IFA meeting 3-4am and getting up to lamb ewes at 6am. It was a mad time.”

‘Politics was worse than the worst dirty hurling match... belts from every side’

Despite being one of the most high-profile IFA presidents in its history, Tom says his venture into national politics was the most intense period of his life.

After his term as IFA president ended in 2002, Tom controversially chose to run for the Progressive Democrats, having turned down overtures from Fine Gael.

“I was approached by Fine Gael. At the time, Tom Enright was the sitting TD (in Laois-Offaly), and he was going to step down, and Michael Noonan suggested I might consider running for Fine Gael,” he says.

“We had a lot of IFA stuff on, and while I thanked him for the suggestion, I said I wouldn’t dream of doing anything until I was entirely finished in IFA.”

Expand Close Tom Parlon celebrating his election. Picture: James Flynn/ViewPoint / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Parlon celebrating his election. Picture: James Flynn/ViewPoint

However, word of the Fine Gael approach leaked out in the constituency and the reaction was less than positive.

“The local branches got very critical and said ‘hang on now, there is staunch born-in-the-blood blueshirts around here without having to parachute someone in. I began to realise that could be very divisive locally,” Tom says.

However, he would get another opportunity to enter politics when PD Leader Mary Harney made an offer in late 2002.

“I was sceptical enough. Like, what did I know about politics?” he says.

“But she made a very compelling case to me. She said if I decided to run, I’d win. If I won, she’d put me on the negotiating team for the programme for government, and she’d also have me in the government as a junior minister. I took that with a grain of salt.”

Despite his reservations, Tom did run, and all the predictions came to pass culminating in his appointment as Minister of State at the Department of Finance.

“The election was probably the most intense period of my life. The rancour and the personal stuff… it was worse than the worst dirty hurling match that you could ever be at. It’d be getting belts from every side,” he recalls.

Tom says his success in his first election had come as a bit of a surprise locally, but by the time the 2007 election came around, he was ‘well marked’.

“I was the second person elected, which was a big shock. I had gone in a bit below the radar,” he says of his initial election.

“I had often heard the phenomenon of the tide being out for the someone, but the tide was well and truly out for the PDs in that (second) election.

“We were the minority party in government all the blame for everything that went wrong. Six of us lost our seats. I went out with the tide.”

‘At that time, everyone had to have a helicopter’

After his election loss of 2007, Tom turned down a Seanad seat to take on the role of Secretary General of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

It was the last days of the Celtic Tiger, with the building boom at its height.

“We were after building about 90,000 houses in 2007,” he says. “The sector was worth about €38bn… and as soon as I took on the job, it started to go downhill.

“We went through a very difficult time. There was a good bit of reputational damage done to the industry because the country had over-borrowed, and the banks had over-lent.

“We had all gone mad on property, house-building, investment overseas.

“But I was always comfortable representing the guys. There was an element of developers that were speculators, but the CIF represents the actual builders.”

Tom hit the headlines in 2010 when on RTÉ radio when he likened some developers’ expansive homes to “headstones over their egos” and said thousands of people in construction were struggling to make ends meet.

“There was an element of people went a bit far,” he says. “I went to a funeral of a family member related to a developer when I was in politics and there were 17 helicopters at the funeral.

“People get around now without helicopters, but at that time, everyone had to have a helicopter. Unfortunately, it was a lot of borrowed money, there was a lot of speculation.

“We needed to re-establish the bona fides of the hard-working people in the construction industry. Those big Flash Harrys that had big houses and helicopters were a very bad role model for the ordinary hard-working families who didn’t have a flashy lifestyle.”

Tom says the negativity surrounding the industry over its role in the economic crash is still having an effect today.

“The construction industry is the backbone of the economy and critical to its future,” he says.

“We have a housing crisis — we need to build 35,000 houses. It’s only the construction industry that’s going to build them, nobody else. The media are not going to build them. The academics are not going to build them. It’s builders that are going to build them.”

Over the past year, construction costs have soared on the back of intense demand and supply chain issues. Tom says there are hints that costs are steadying, there’s no sign of them reducing.

“Initially, we had supply chain problems, because we closed down our industry, whereas the UK kept going and the continent kept growing,” he says.

“When we started looking for stuff again, we had fallen down the supply chain. That seems to be not so much a problem now, but steel timber, copper and plastics are all still very expensive.”

Read More