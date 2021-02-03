'The worst I've seen' - Last straw for Kerry hill farmers as sheep driven off cliff in dog attack

"It was one of the worst things I've seen," says John Joe Mac Gearailt, a Baile an Lochaigh man who farms on the western side of Mount Brandon. "Two walkers, they came in and were halfway down the sliabh with a Labrador. They left the dog loose, the sheep took off, and the dog drove about 10 of my ewes to the edge of a cliff. Six of them jumped off.

"I ran up the hill but these people had gone. Nobody came around after to apologise or pay the damages - but it's not about that: it's seeing what's happening."

That was eight years ago, but there's been no improvement; walkers still bring dogs onto Mount Brandon and, if anything, things have worsened on all sides of the hill.

"One farmer says that four or five ewes have broken legs every time he collects the sheep. It's not right that farmers are coming to me, nearly in tears. I wouldn't usually go public like this - but it's affecting me as well."

Little thought for farmers

This recklessness isn't new, but it seems curious that things have "come to a head", as John Joe says, when the country is supposed to be locked down.

And it's equally curious that this apparently long-standing scourge to hill farmers on all sides of Brandon has not been nipped out through the years - but it's not for the want of trying.

"When we approach these people, they become awfully abusive," says John Joe. "It's hard enough to make a living off what we're doing without that.

"Lock-down brought it to a head; after things opened up, we had an influx of Irish visitors, and they thought they could do what they wanted west of Dingle, we were only the Wild West back here.

"We had a tradition of going to the hill on Sundays to round up our sheep, count them, and see that everything was okay. Last July, I had my sheep bunched up and counted, and then I went up to see where the rest were. As I did, there was a guy down from me, he had left his dog loose onto the sheep. I roared at him, but your man only roared back. I went back down towards him, but he took off.

Dogs attack more than 3,000 sheep a year, according to IFA statistics, but efforts by sheep farmers to address the problem with irresponsible dog owners too often fall on deaf ears and sometimes lead only to a torrent of abuse

"That day, I told my wife that I just couldn't go up on the hill anymore on Sundays. We're providing these people with an amenity. Walkers are welcome here, we need them for our local B&Bs, but we have a problem, most of it with non-locals, but some local people as well.

"We're thinking of locking the gates until it's dealt with. We don't want to, but we might have to. We can't keep going like this."

Understanding what dogs can do

Flor McCarthy, a Kenmare native, is the IFA National Hill Committee Chairperson. Through his role, Flor says he has noted a nationwide increase in dog attacks, and the theory he puts forward for that suggests this will only get worse- an ominous thought as we head into peak lambing season.

"Everybody is after buying a dog," he says. "And it's going to be a massive problem going forward because people don't know how to manage a dog.

"It's unacceptable to be going onto a hill with a dog, even on a leash. And in fairness, any real walker won't bring one. I see where I farm here myself, you'd hardly see anyone doing it.

"But there's also the problem of people not tying their dog in. He might be a lovely pet, but any dog becomes dangerous when they join a pack - that's what happening. You might think your dog wouldn't kill a sheep, and maybe he wouldn't by himself, but even a small dog joining a group can cause unreal damage. It's easy to kill a sheep - all they've to do is chase them into a stream or river, that's very common.

"Owning a dog is a serious responsibility, and I don't think buyers understand that."

As Flor puts it, a farmer can't measure an attack's impact on the day itself. Even animals that survive can sustain injuries, and then there's the knock-on that rears its head at lambing season: the next two to three months are crucial for sheep farmers, and today's attacks will have implications for then.

And while John Joe says that the problems facing farmers on Mount Brandon can be traced back, predominantly, to visitors to west Kerry, Flor is sure that the uptick in dog attacks nationally is driven mainly by people living nearby.

"Our own local people don't know how to manage a dog," he says.

What needs to happen

The farmers on Brandon haven't asked for much, and they still aren't. Many walkers are very understanding - indeed, hillwalking organisations have strongly backed these farmers' calls - but basic decency still eludes a few and will clearly continue to do so.

John Joe says he has contacted politicians, and the response has been good. Councillor Séamus Fitzgerald - himself a member of Dingle Hillwalking Club, which strictly forbids dogs to be brought on its walks - took to these pages to echo what the farmers have called for. Cllr Dan McCarthy raised his concerns at last week's Kenmare Municipal District Meeting. Michael Healy-Rae TD has pledged to raise the matter in the Dáil.

"We need stronger legislation, and more serious repercussions, such as on-the-spot fines," says John Joe. "We also need the Council to install signage. There are car parks for Mount Brandon in Baile Breac and Baile na hAbha, and they were needed, but we need signage warning people not to bring dogs. We've put signs up, but they're only up five minutes when they're torn down by someone."

"It will give them more clout in challenging the matter," Flor agrees. "People are more inclined to respond to a challenge when the farmers have signage backing them up."

Aside from those basic calls, John Joe has also made one last push for basic courtesy.

"We don't want to see people bringing dogs here, on a leash or not," he says. "Sometimes they will be on a leash, but you've no sooner turned your back when they've been let go. We just can't trust people anymore."