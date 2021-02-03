Farming

'The worst I've seen' - Last straw for Kerry hill farmers as sheep driven off cliff in dog attack

Dogs attack over 3,000 sheep a year, but on the county's hills, some people show no consideration for farmers, bringing their pets where they don't belong, Tadhg Evans hears

A group of farmers from Corca Dhuibhne led by John Joe Mac Gearailt from Baile an Lochaigh, and Pat Ó Sé, chair of the Hill Committee of Kerry IFA Expand

Tadhg Evans

"It was one of the worst things I've seen," says John Joe Mac Gearailt, a Baile an Lochaigh man who farms on the western side of Mount Brandon. "Two walkers, they came in and were halfway down the sliabh with a Labrador. They left the dog loose, the sheep took off, and the dog drove about 10 of my ewes to the edge of a cliff. Six of them jumped off.

"I ran up the hill but these people had gone. Nobody came around after to apologise or pay the damages - but it's not about that: it's seeing what's happening."

That was eight years ago, but there's been no improvement; walkers still bring dogs onto Mount Brandon and, if anything, things have worsened on all sides of the hill.

