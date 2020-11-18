The system of online only sales at marts may be functioning well, but both farmers and mart managers are looking forward to being allowed return to the sales ring.

The Department of Agriculture has said that marts must only hold livestock sales online during Level 5 restrictions. Marts are deemed to be an essential service under Level 5 restrictions, but buyers and sellers are not permitted at the sales ring.

John Doyle of Blessington Mart said the current process is working, but it's 'not ideal'. He would like to see a return to the previous system in place during Level 2 and 3 restrictions, which allowed some buyers in the sales ring with strict public health measures in place.

'The ring is the place where sales should be,' Mr Doyle said.

Mr Doyle told this paper that the Blessington mart office has been helping some farmers to get online to bid on livestock. Buyers looking to view livestock before a sale must book an appointment in advance. The bidding then takes place later using an online system. However, the new system doesn't suit all those who might wish to place a bid.

'The trade is still good, but we know of people who are not able to manage it. Some of them won't come,' Mr Doyle said.

Chris Hill, Wicklow County IFA Chair, said many farmers are looking to sell livestock at the moment that they don't intend to keep over the winter months and may not have the provision to house.

'The IFA is asking for very limited numbers of buyers to be allowed to attend the sales ring. We need buyers to be involved actively in the sales process.'

Mr Hill said farmers who were selling seemed to be happy to drop off their livestock at the mart and trust that it would achieve a fair price. However, he added 'this can only happen if we have a range of buyers' as part of the sales process.

'Farmers are used to the new process, but now there is an urgency to sell. Any delays in the spring didn't matter as much because animals could be left outdoors.

'However, the wet weather means that animals need to be housed.

'Sellers may not have the space to house animals over the winter months, while buyers are looking to take in livestock,' Mr Hill said.

This creates a 'time imperative' for farmers with October and November one of the busiest times of the year for livestock movement, he added.

'Farmers are gearing up to move livestock. The land is getting wetter. These five weeks are a critical part of the year.'

Mr Hill also said he wasn't aware of any cases of Covid-19 linked to the marts system.

'Many farmers tend to be older and more aware of the risks of Covid-19. They know to follow the guidelines. It would be a great help if some farmers could be allowed ringside.'

On Sunday, October 25, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that livestock mart sales would continue using online platforms despite a disruption to one of the main online bidding platforms the day before.

'Like many countries, Ireland is in the grip of a corona virus pandemic. The strict public health measures adopted by Government are absolutely necessary to protect people's health. This has been difficult for people across many sectors, including agriculture,' the Department said in a statement.

Carnew Mart was one of the marts affected by the disruption. David Quinn of Carnew Mart said that particular Saturday sale was delayed by up to 90 minutes, but there was a strong trade on the day despite this technical difficulty.

'We are not too bad here in terms of broadband. However, I know some marts in the west of Ireland were knocked out and livestock sent home. That's very disappointing. I think some marts in the west are finding it very hard.'

Mr Quinn said he'd like to see some farmers back in the ring for sales.

'The dual system where you had some farmers at the ring and some online, that was better from our point of view.

'The mart is a big area with a high roof and plenty of ventilation. I think we're quite safe,' Mr Quinn said.

'I think it's preferable to have people round the ring.'

Farming organisations are lobbying for the Department to roll back the ban on buyers attending the sales mart in person during Level 5 restrictions.

The IFA made a submission to the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday last, calling for a limited number of buyers to be permitted ringside. They expressed concerns about the risks of relying on an online-only system for the mart trade, poor broadband quality in some areas and the potential impact on animal health of any disruption to the livestock mart system.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) Beef Chairman Edmund Graham has also called for some bidders to be allowed into the ring.

'Suggestions that marts should not rely on one auction platform are not practicable and ignore the reality that the ultra-tight margins in marts do not allow the luxury of having more than one online system as a back-up, because installation is the biggest cost. In any event, thousands of farmers and agents are now effectively excluded from the livestock auction process because they don't have the broadband and in some cases, the IT capabilities,' he said.

'The Minister cannot allow the complete disruption of mart trading at the most critical time of year. Farmers desperately need to trade stock at present to keep their farming systems viable.

'It is critical that marts are fully functional to ensure that there is fair competition for stock. Keeping the meat factories open while closing the marts is completely at odds with the experience this year of Covid clusters and many farmers are questioning why the Government seem to be more favourable to meat factories than to marts.'

The ICSFA said the online-only mart system has disadvantages for sheep farmers, who may be unable to physically inspect lambs. The group stated that online-only marts disrupt the process of evaluation used by sheep farmers when they are deciding whether or not to buy livestock.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society has called for emergency broadband services to be rolled out, particularly to marts in areas of poor broadband access.

'We stressed to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that the marts industry must have as quick and as safe a return as possible to having farmers physically present around sales rings. A blend of online and in-person bidding is the fairest and best auction process for livestock in this the busiest trading period of the year. Delaying this return until December could be detrimental to the incomes, livelihoods and well-being of livestock farmers, families and communities,' a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a number of TDs raised concerns about the move to the online-only sales systems at marts in the Dail on Tuesday last.

Independent TD Carol Nolan called on Taoiseach Michael Martin to intervene to resolve the issue and allow sellers ringside.

However, the Taoiseach refused to make an exception for marts and said that Level 5 measures would remain in place.

'We are saying that for the six weeks of level 5 restrictions, it is important that we work to try to get through them, notwithstanding the challenges that they present.

'I do not understate those challenges but it is important that we work collectively to get the case numbers down, and this is the most effective way to do it across the board in terms of a societal response to this.'

The issue of marts was also raised by a number of TDs in questions to the Minister for Agriculture.

He indicated that the online-only system had been operating well and the Government did not plan to change the existing restrictions in relation to marts.

'Things have operated pretty smoothly since the one Saturday when the livestock platform went down. Volumes are increasing as farmers become more adapted to it, I will bet not without some hardship and inconvenience, but we are at level 5. The prices are holding up, which is the number one priority for farmers,' Minister McConalogue said.

