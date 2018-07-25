'The potential for an unprecedented fodder crisis this coming winter is growing by the day'
The potential for an unprecedented fodder crisis this coming winter is growing by the day, according to Mr. Pat McCormack, President of ICMSA.
And he said that the response by Government to date has simply not been adequate.
The sector, he says, needs to prepare for the worst although the weather between now and next April will be a major determinant of what will actually happen.
"The wait and see approach of the Department and the tweaking of a few schemes and paying direct payments earlier is simply not adequate."
If the weather between now and next April goes against us, we are facing an unprecedented crisis and concrete measures are needed now and immediately to minimise the impact, he said.
He also said that the fact that the Department is asking farmers to write in requesting a derogation on GLAS fallow land highlights the complete underestimation of the current crisis but that comprehensive response was needed now.
In particular, ICMSA believes that the following measures are required:
- A feed/fodder support scheme is now required to import feed.
- Our processors of milk, beef and all other farm products must pay the maximum possible price for the produce and they cannot be allowed to take advantage of the current pressures on farmers.
- Driver regulations for delivery of feed should be temporarily amended in line with the regulation for milk collection to ensure that feed can be delivered on time to farmers.
- The availability of water is becoming a critical issue for some farmers and Irish Water will have to make water available to farmers where required.
- The closing date for fertiliser spreading on 15 September should be extended even at this stage.
- The GLAS rules need to be amended particularly in relation to species-rich grassland and traditional hay meadows to allow farmers spread additional fertiliser to grow grass and harvest this grass where required.
- Under the ANC scheme, farmers should be allowed lease out surplus land between now and the end of the year and maintain their entitlement to the ANC payment.
- The Brexit Loan Scheme for farmers should be introduced without any further delay.
- The financial institutions need to play their part and allow loan restructuring without penalty where required.
- All farmers must be encouraged to seek help where required and all the relevant agencies must respond in a proactive way.
