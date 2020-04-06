The key Covid-19 restrictions farmers heed to know about

It's business but not as we normally know it for farming.

Compared to many industrial sectors, the day-to-day working life for farmers has been relatively unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis, but restrictions as part of the wider community lockdown continue to pose big issues, particularly the difficulties around moving and selling livestock.

However, limited sales have resumed at the marts this week, and there was also some good news from the Department of Agriculture, which is taking a flexible approach on farm inspections and scheme applications.





Marts: Limited sales behind closed doors

Marts will be allowed to handle livestock trading in a limited way.

The new measures will follow strict procedures, and marts will not be open for auctions or public visitation.

The marts will liaise with buyers and sellers and will match potential buyers of specific livestock to relevant sellers.

Procedures proposed by ICOS include marts using their databases to match sellers with potential buyers according to the type, weight, breed of animals for sale, and ideally agreeing a price per kilo prior to a sale being finalised.

A delivery time to the mart would then also be agreed, including weighing into the Animal Identification and Movement system and the use of drop boxes for documentation.

Only mart staff would handle the animals.

The buyer and seller would not have contact with each other, but each would be able to observe the weighing data and the buyer would be able to view the animals from a distance prior to finalising the sale — which would be completed electronically.

Full sanitisation protocols will also be effected, and no members of the public, and no visitors will be permitted near the mart premises at any time.





Schemes: Department taking flexible approach

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has confirmed a number of flexibilities to schemes run by his Department.

Inspections: The Department has generally paused routine on-farm visits for two weeks. However, some essential inspections may be necessary on a risk basis.

Young Farmer Scheme: Inspection interviews are to be conducted by phone. This also applies to Young Farmer inspections under TAMS.

Young Farmer/National Reserve applications: Revised arrangements are in place for lodging an application where an applicant’s green cert is held up due to closure of colleges.

Basic Payment Entitlements: Revised arrangements are in place for submitting applications for transferring entitlements where it requires witnessed signatures.

Nitrates: Deadline for submitting nitrates records for cross-compliance inspected cases are extended to end June.

TAMS:

i) The closing date for Tranche 17 of TAMs has been deferred from April 24 to June 5;

ii) Flexibility on completion deadlines — a three-month extension on all projects due to be completed;

iii) Safety course derogation is now in place which defers the obligation to do the course and allows the applicant to be paid

The Department has established a Covid-19 helpline at 076 1064468.





Vets: Services confined to emergency care and priority food production

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has issued guidance that vets confine veterinary services to those required in support of food production or emergency care of animals.

The VCI advises that during this period veterinary professionals can continue to work as essential workers; however, practices and habits must be adapted appropriately to adhere to these circumstances.

This includes providing treatment and emergency care where animal welfare would be compromised by delay, or in activities that are essential to maintaining the future food supply chain.

All routine clinics and treatment appointments unlikely to have an impact on welfare should be deferred.

The VCI advises vets to avoid all unnecessary contact with clients, maintain a safe distance and ensure that animals are only seen face-to-face when absolutely necessary.





Farm management: Teagasc launches labour database

Teagasc are setting up a Regional Farm Labour Database that will link farm families where a farmer or a farm worker becomes ill with Covid-19, with an available relief worker.

This initiative — a collaboration with the Farm Relief Services, and with the support of the IFA and ICMSA — will support farmers and their families during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A farmer becoming ill and/or testing positive for Covid-19, may require hospitalisation and isolation during their recovery.

For many families in this situation, the main farm operator will not be able to carry out routine farm operations.





TB testing during Covid-19

The Department supports TB testing continuity using safe practices which observe HSE guidelines.

Where a herd cannot be TB tested due to Covid-19 related issues, the trading status of the herd will be suspended. However, a grace period of 28 days from the date on which the herd test becomes overdue will be applied before this suspension comes into effect, during which the herd can continue trading.

When the suspension is then applied, moves directly to slaughter will still be permitted.

Calves under 120 days should not be TB tested, other than for reactor retests or for export.

People 70 or over should be cocooned in self-isolation; no test should be undertaken with somebody aged over 70 present.

