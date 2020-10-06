The good times roll for Macra as membership tops 10,000

Young farmers’ organisation, Macra na Feirme last year tripled its surplus to €345,760 as membership topped 10,000 for the first time in decades.

That is according to the organisation’s annual report for 2019 which show that Macra enjoyed the bumper year as it celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Macra enjoyed the tripling of its surplus from €115,649 to €345,760 as its income increased by 33% from €2.02m to €2.68m.

The organisation's spending increased by 23% from €1.9m to €2.34m.

In his address, ceo, Denis Duggan stated: “We continue to attract significant membership with subscription levels rising by a net 18% year on year.”

Membership was boosted to 10,200 members last year by 10 new clubs and six revived clubs.

The organisation last year participated in Dublin Pride Parade for the first time.

Macra received the bulk of its income in 2019 from membership fees and Dept of Children and Youth grants which last year amounted to €498,009.

Last year, income from membership fees increased by 22% from €317,855 to €387,674.

Macra also generated €283,000 in milk levies; €44,818 from course fees; €114,751 from programme sponsorship and €579,696 from a Skillsnet Training Fund.

The figures show that Marca more or less broke even on its annual conference where it generated income of €59,805 and it cost €59,992 to stage.

The organisation’s Public Relations bill for the year totalled €79,781 - which was a 36% increase on the €58,582 outlay for 2018.

The organisation’s wages and salaries last year totalled €741,227 while Macra’s anniversary costs totalled €25,810.

The spend on ‘leadership activities’ increased by 22% from €38,713 to €47,281 while the spend under the heading of 'National Council Executive' almost tripled from €19,923 to €51,675.

The organisation’s travel and subsistence bill climb €108,064 to €140,920 while the legal and professional bill increased three fold from €16,981 to €48,605.

Numbers employed by Macra last year declined from 24 to 21.

At the end of December last, Macra’s total funds amounted to €745,798.

