The Department of Agriculture 'preparing for all Brexit eventualities' - Creed

The Department of Agriculture “is preparing for all eventualities” when it comes to Brexit, Minister Michael Creed has said.

Minister told FarmIreland that while he still believes a no deal Brexit “is the worst possible deal”, he said his Department is preparing contingency plans in the event of the “UK crashing out of the EU”.

“I remain of the view that no deal is the worst possible outcome. What we have now in the draft withdrawal agreement is the basis to proceed to negotiate a deal, but we are preparing in my Department for all eventualities,” he said. “In fact, in the budget only recently passed we have finalised provisions for some of the infrastructure and staffing arrangements that will are necessary to deal with the contingency.

“We are talking about port infrastructure, airport requirements, staffing, IT systems etc. We are well advanced across the whole of government in dealing with all those issues.” “Notwithstanding all the events of earlier today and events unfolding as they are. Having an agreement is essential to avoid the UK crashing out of the EU next March and all the chaos that would bring. A settled withdrawal agreement guards against that and finalising that deal is the best way to ensure that we can all plan for the changed future that lies ahead.”