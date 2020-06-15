The big farming questions that remain unanswered

Farmers are still no wiser on some key concerns despite the policies unveiled in the Programme for Government.

What will agriculture's emissions reduction target be?

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed to the Green Party's red-line demand that carbon emissions be cut by an average of 7pc a year.

However, what has yet to be revealed is the five-year carbon budgets to set out emissions for all sectors.

What the specific figure for agriculture will be will play an important role in the form and shape of all other policies. It's clear the Greens will push for a high target.

Where's the money?

Despite the Programme for Government chapter on agriculture running to 14 pages, there was little detail on the funding that would be available to meet its lofty goals.

While it does set out to increase the State's contribution to the CAP and to ring-fence carbon tax receipts for agriculture measures, no specific details were provided.

This will heighten fears among farmers that much of the increased environmental ambition will not be funded by 'new money' but merely by taking money from other areas.

What will the government do about convergence?

One key battleground absent from the new Government's plans was how it would deal with the divisive issue of the convergence of farm payments.

During the election campaign, Fianna Fáil committed to supporting the CAP convergence process even during the now likely transition period.

Fine Gael signalled an end to convergence until a new CAP is agreed.

Is the Carbon Tax fair on farmers?

A quadrupling of the Carbon Tax to €100 per tonne over the next decade poses a lot of questions for agriculture. People in rural areas do not have the same options in terms of public transport and heating as those living in cities.

And the development of alternatives to diesel-powered agricultural machinery remains in its infancy.

Will new food ombudsman have real teeth?

Farmers will be watching closely the development of a new food ombudsman committed to in the programme - a key demand of Fianna Fáil.

There has been huge dissatisfaction among farmers over the performance of the State's competition authorities.

Will the new ombudsman will have the legal power to quell farmer anger in this area?

Will the new government reject the Mercosur deal?

Farmers will be disappointed to see a softening of Fianna Fáil and the Greens' position on the Mercosur trade deal.

The plan only commits to carry out an economic and sustainability assessment of the trade agreement.

Farmers will be wondering why the new government will not outright reject the beef imports element of the deal when they are pressing farmers here to increase their environmental ambition further.

Will the consumer pay for organic?

The new government has committed to setting an 'ambitious' target for organic farming, on the back of the EU setting a target of 25pc of land being farmed organically by 2030.

However, it is not yet clear there is sufficient consumer demand for such an increase in organic production.

What will the end to badger culling mean?

The new government deal will see an extension to the badger vaccination programme nationwide and end badger culling as soon as possible, consistent with the best scientific and veterinary advice.

With farm organisations united in the view that culling is essential to control the disease, many farmers may fear what the impact a cessation of the practice will mean for their livelihoods.