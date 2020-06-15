Farming

The big farming questions that remain unanswered

From emissions reduction to the Carbon Tax and the Mercosur deal, many issues have yet to be addressed

What the specific figure for agriculture emissions will be will play an important role in the form and shape of all other policies Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers are still no wiser on some key concerns despite the policies unveiled in the Programme for Government.

What will agriculture's emissions reduction target be?

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed to the Green Party's red-line demand that carbon emissions be cut by an average of 7pc a year.