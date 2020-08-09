Farming



Testing times as Covid rears its ugly head in the midlands

Despite health measures, the virus has radiated from factories and now communities are at risk, writes Maeve Sheehan

PANDEMIC CENTRES: Numerous workers at the Kildare Chilling factory tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Maeve Sheehan

The virus made its presence felt at Kildare Chilling in late July, just as the August bank holiday was approaching.

The plant, near Kildare town, where livestock, lamb and beef, are killed and boned had taken rigorous precautions. Everyone who presented at the factory gates on the Dublin Road had their temperature checked during the pandemic.

The workforce is a mix of locals and foreign nationals, most of whom live in the county. The overseas workers share accommodation in rented houses. "It's hard to get a skilled man for boning now. The money isn't in it for the hardship that's involved," said a worker at the plant, known as John, who asked not to be identified. "It takes maybe two years to make a living at it, to get your body hardened to it and to get the speed up, so you can stay with the line and make some money out of it."

