Testing programme extended in Monaghan to address major TB outbreak

Farmers in Monaghan have been informed that the TB testing programme has been extended due to the high incidence of bovine TB in the county.

The Department told farmers the contiguous (neighbourhood) testing programme has been extended, in TB black spot areas, to all herds which are in the vicinity if any herds experiencing a current TB breakdown.

Department of Agriculture figures show that the incidence rate, per herd, Monaghan had a TB incidence rate of 4.72pc. Over a quarter of the 4,228 herds in the county were tested and the figures show that 60 herds were restricted since January 2018, with the total number of herds restricted in Monaghan at 160 in April. The national average for the first quarter of 2018 was 2.59pc, with Limerick having a TB herd incidence rate of 0.59pc.

In 2015, Monaghan had a TB herd incidence rate of 3.10pc – lower than the national average of 3.37pc at the time. Frank Brady of Monaghan IFA recently said that farmers in the county were "living in fear" as a result of the widespread restrictions and herd depopulations.