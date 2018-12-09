Teleporter used in killing due to be returned to farmer's family

The teleporter used as a weapon in the death of a farmer in Co Kerry during a row over a crow banger is to be returned to the killer's family.

The vehicle with forklift-type prongs was a crucial piece of evidence in the trial of farmer Michael Ferris (63). He was jailed last week for five years for manslaughter. A jury found him not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of farmer Anthony O’Mahony (73).

Michael Ferris. Photo: Mark Condren

Sources told the Sunday Independent they expect the machinery to be returned to Ferris’s family now the trial has concluded. A Garda spokesman said returning evidence is par for the course “typically, when all court cases have fully concluded”.

“This process may take some time,” he added. Gardai said they could not discuss the return of evidence in relation to specific cases for operational reasons.