Teenager killed in border farm accident 'involving tractor'

Boho Road, Enniskillen. Credit: Google Images
FarmIreland Team

A young man has died in an incident on a farm in Northern Ireland

Officers attended the scene of the sudden death of the man, believed to be 18-years-old, at a farm in the Boho Road area of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on Tuesday May 22.

The Fermanagh Herald has reported the man is from the Garrison area and that the death involved a tractor.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Belfast Telegraph

