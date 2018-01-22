Teenager dies in tragic farming accident
A teenager has died following a farm accident in Co Clare.
The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that the accident happened near Killaloe/Ballina on the Clare/Tipperary border yesterday (Sunday).
The young man, originally from Tipperary, is understood to have fallen from the back of a tractor a spokesperson from the HSA said.
It was alerted about the incident at 4pm on Sunday and is carrying out an investigation.
Yesterday's death is the first farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up 3 on 2016.
The Health and Safety Authority says machinery was involved in just over half of the farm accidents in 2017.
