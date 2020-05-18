Teenager dies in farm accident - fifth farming-related death this month

Tragic news continues to emanate from the agriculture sector as a teenager in Co Meath became the fifth farm-related tragedy this month.

The 18-year-old male died following an accident in a farmyard at Kellystown near Slane, Co Meath.

The incident occurred shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

According to Gardaí, it’s understood the youth was carrying out works to a vehicle when he sustained serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but died a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The scene has been examined by Gardaí and the HSA, the local Coroner has been notified. Enquiries are ongoing. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

It was the fourth farm-related last week fatality following the death of two children and an adult earlier in the week.

On Monday, Clare Smyth (35) and her youngest child Bethany were killed instantly when their quad collided with a tractor on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Separately, 10-year-old Louise Colhoun died after she was hit by a tractor on the family farm at Bellaghan, Umgall Bridge, Malin, last Wednesday.

While earlier this month, John Reynolds (74), a farmer in Ballinhassig, Co Cork, was killed after being gored by a bull which attacked him from behind as he tended to cattle on his family farm.

