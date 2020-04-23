Teenage boy dies in tragic farming accident

A teenage boy has died following a farming accident in Co Clare this morning.

The boy, in his early teens, was travelling in a tractor which it's understood overturned on lands near Miltown Malbay in North Clare.

Gardai confirmed to the Farming Independent that they are currently at the scene of an incident on a farm, involving a tractor.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon and National Ambulance Service resources were mobilised to the incident along with Gardaí. The victim was however pronounced dead at the scene, Gardai confirmed.

The boy’s body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified of the tragedy by Gardaí.

A HSA spokesman said: “The fatality of a young boy on a farm in Co. Clare has been reported to us and we have launched an investigation."

A member of the Clare divisional crime scene investigation unit examined and photographed the scene.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the HSA will conduct the investigation into the tragedy.

