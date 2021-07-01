Teen (16) loses fight for life following tragic farm accident  

A 16-year-old boy has lost his fight for life following a farm accident in north Tipperary.

Patrick McKeogh from Inchadrinagh, Ballina was seriously injured following a fall from a quad bike last Monday.

He had been on life-support but sadly passed away yesterday.

The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation into the tragedy.

Patrick was a third-year student at St Anne’s Community College in Killaloe in Co Clare. The school left a post on it’s website appealing for prayers for Patrick and his family.

His uncle Daniel Crawford paid tribute on social media to his “beautiful nephew Patrick”.

“You fought so hard to hold on we will miss you so much thinking of your mammy and daddy and your sisters and brothers and your nanas aunts and uncles and friends, everyone that knew you loved you ,, you loved your farming sleep tight my beautiful nephew’’

Patrick is survived by his father Martin, mother Margaret, brothers Adam and Wayne, sisters Lauren and Melissia.

His remains will leave his home on Saturday at 10.45am on route to St. Lua's Church, Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Templekelly Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended the service but cannot may view the livestream on Ballina Boher Parish church streaming services.